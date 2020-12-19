SHERIDAN — During the Sheridan Recreation District’s final board meeting of 2020, park technician Gage Rathkamp gave updates about the district’s “Park Project,” noting the majority of recommended improvements had been made at Thorne-Rider Park, Dan Madia Fields and Oatts Memorial Park.
“Gage and his crew got a ton done for the fall,” SRD Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said. “We’re really excited about where we’re at, currently, and where we’re at for the first six months. … We’re just really, very accomplished.”
SRD began improvements to the local parks after former Parks and Recreation Director at the city of Grand Junction, Colorado, Rob Schoeber helped inventory and assess the district’s parks in July. The Parks Inventory and Needs Assessment prioritized six-month, one-year and one-year-and-a-half projects, and the board approved $50,000 worth of improvements at its meeting in August.
At Thorne-Rider Park, 67 of the 99 items on the improvements list had been completed. Thirty-two items remain on the list for completion in the future, though the chain link fences have been repaired, graffiti and parking guards removed, two new rims installed on the basketball court and the playgrounds received maintenance.
Forty-four of the 58 items at the Dan Madia Fields were checked off — the 75% of improvements included graffiti removal, picnic table and structure repainting and restaining, and chain link fence repair. The parking lot was restriped, the entrance sign repainted and the district removed the gate at the skate park while pruning and removing trees and brush. Fourteen items remain on the list.
The biggest project came at Oatts Memorial Park where 65 of the 92 items have been completed, namely replacing the 4-foot fence, installing new basketball rims and raising topsoil levels in preparation to scrape the baseball fields in the spring. Bleachers were repaired, the water fountain was refurbished and new signs for the park have arrived but haven’t been installed yet.
In other news
Women’s volleyball, men’s basketball and youth basketball continues. The board discussed how to incentivize community members as part of finding better youth game referees.
Youth tumbling sessions are scheduled for slightly later in 2021 with the first session starting on Jan. 19.
The SRD continues to look for a new lead tumbling instructor.
The recreation district continues to work with Sheridan County School District 2 to properly use indoor spaces and gyms in accordance with the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
Ulvestad took time to thank Molly Steel and Thayer Shafer for their time on the board, while Shafer expressed interest in helping with the district’s nonprofit in the future.