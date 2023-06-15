SHERIDAN — Mason Manning and the Troopers nonchalantly gathered after winning their ninth consecutive game. Manning had just thrown a no-hitter.
“Actually, no. I was not,” said the starting ace with a grin when asked if he was aware of the no-hitter.
It may have been for the best.
Manning and the Troopers mercy-ruled the Rapid City Expos 11-1 in game one, then won 4-2 in game two. Sheridan swept Rapid City in a four-game series.
Manning and the defense were perfect in the first three innings, putting away each batter. The Troopers loaded the bases in the second inning. Cael Hamrick hit a double to drive in three runs and stole twice to score the fourth run.
The bats stayed hot in the third inning. Hamrick drove the ball to deep centerfield for an RBI triple. Trevor Stowe hit a home run over the left field fence at the next at-bat, taking a 7-0 lead. Frankie Maestri hit an RBI double to extend the lead to eight.
In the fourth inning, Manning allowed his first walk. The runner ended up tallying the Expo’s only run in the game.
Riley Green hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the fourth.
A hard grounder was hit by a Rapid City batter in the fifth inning and was bobbled by a Troopers infielder. The advancement to first base didn’t qualify as a hit as an error was made. Manning’s no-hitter opportunity was still on the table.
“I knew the defense had my back. Mistakes are going to be made. I threw a bad ball to first base and it was alright. I kept focusing on the next batter. It’s all I thought about,” Manning said.
Michael Greer hit an RBI base hit and Dylan Greenough-Groom hit in the rest to finalize the game, winning 11-1.
Manning struck out five batters in his no-hitter performance.
“He was extremely efficient,” head coach Austin Cowen said of Manning. “I didn’t really know about the no-hitter until I looked at the stats on my phone. He did an awesome job.”
The successful at-bats continued into the first inning of game two. Stowe nailed the ball to the warning track for an RBI double. Tyler Ormseth hit the ball past the outfielders and was tagged out at second but not before gutting a pair of runs. The hit proved to be the game-winner.
The Troopers were 11-11 before the 10-game winning streak. Cowen asked his ball players for more consistency.
“We cleared up a lot of things as a team. They talked about expectations and being there for each other. Since we bought into that team mentality, we went on this winning streak. It’s so awesome to see.”
The Troopers host Casper in a doubleheader to open conference play Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium.
