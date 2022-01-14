BUFFALO — Each photo told a story.
In some, Jeff Martini is wearing a buttoned-down white shirt with a necktie and barking instructions to his team. In others, he’s sporting a polo shirt — like the one he wore Thursday — and laughing on the bench. He’s a few years younger in some. He’s readjusting his mask in newer ones.
After the Broncs blew out Buffalo Thursday, each player grabbed a printed-out picture or two of Martini in his full coaching glory through the years and waved them around.
The photos documented two things for Martini: 100 career wins and a whole lot of memories.
Sheridan dominated the Bison 69-40 at Buffalo High School, and Martini became the first head coach to reach 100 victories with the Broncs since Carl Rollins in 1957. Only two other Sheridan coaches have hit the mark — Rollins (150 total wins) and Fred Chez (111 total wins).
“It is special,” Martini said. “It’s a big deal because it took five years and eight games in order to get it done. I’ve had a lot of great kids come through our program. I’ve had the same coaching staff for those five years. They’re just as deserving of credit as myself. I’m super humbled by being a part of it.”
In 2016, Martini inherited a Broncs team that went 7-15 the year before and immediately flipped them into winners. Sheridan tallied a 14-12 record his first season. It hasn’t endured a losing year since.
“He demands a lot from his guys, but they respect the heck out of him,” Sheridan head girls basketball coach Ryan Sullivan said. “He works really hard at his job. He’s incredibly knowledgeable about basketball. He deserves to get to that 100 mark.”
Martini remembers where it happened. He remembers when it happened. But he can’t recall who the Broncs defeated for his first win.
The answer: Evanston 42-38 at a season-opening Riverton tournament in December 2016, according to MaxPreps. He joked he thought he’d be fired before he came home.
Now, he said players from his original 2016-17 team are starting to get married. He’s coached older brothers and younger brothers. He mentored a two-time Gatorade Wyoming Player of the Year in Sam Lecholat.
And obviously, he, his staff and his team have racked up a lot of victories.
“They’re always encouraging,” senior Sean Sanders said of Martini and his staff. “They may be hard on us, but they’re always trying to do it to make us better. They still care about us. They’re never trying to put us down. They’re always on our team.”
So as the Broncs celebrated with Martini after the game Thursday, they raised the photos and posed together for a new one. Only a third of the way through its season, this year’s team is bound to bring more wins and create more memories.
Maybe even lead to a few more photographs.
How it happened
The Bison led 2-0 and 4-2 in the opening three minutes of the first quarter Thursday. But after a 6-6 tie, Sheridan wrestled control and never surrendered it. The Broncs ended the quarter on an 11-4 run.
They continued to dominate in the second quarter, heading to halftime with a 35-14 lead. The Bison never again climbed back within 20.
“We played with an immense amount of energy,” Martini said. “That just proves the kind of kids we have. They never let up. They play as hard as they can every play and try to make everything misery for the other team.”
Sanders paced all scorers with 20 points while two other Broncs joined him in double digits. Reed Rabon poured in 16. Frank Sinclair followed with 11.
Sheridan heads to Natrona County Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.