DAYTON — There’s a new coach at the helm for Tongue River High School’s volleyball team — Kristen Masters.
Masters will bring familiarity to her players as she’s coached at Tongue River Middle School since 2016, four of which she served as head coach. Masters will bring a sense of familiarity to the team.
“The really unique component of the girls that we have up there right now is that I've coached nearly all of them before,” Masters said. “We’ve got existing relationships and I'm really looking forward to being able to build on what we already have and navigating those things now that they’re older and more experienced players. I’ve also grown since then too, so it will be fun to get into the gym together again.”
Masters was a three sport athlete at Tongue River High School: volleyball, basketball and track. She graduated in 2009 and resides in Dayton. Masters said she’s played in recreational volleyball games whenever she could since leaving high school. She said the level of play has increased since her time playing in green and white.
“The speed at which players are expected to play and react is just kind of unmatched up to this point. It requires a whole other level of not only being disciplined as a player but also having the ability to play creatively and go off script from time to time, it’s out of this world,” Masters said. “It’s a challenge I look forward to taking.”
Tongue River Athletic Director Jacob Zarpentine made the new hire and said previous head coach Janelle Manore stepped down to spend more time with family and said she’ll continue her work on the teaching staff and continue being a valuable part of the Tongue River Valley community.
Zarpentine liked what Masters had to pitch.
“She wants it to be a program where they work their butts off and are scrappers. She wants to outwork her opponents and make it miserable for them to play us,” Zarpentine said. “That's what she had mentioned in the interview.”
Masters goals this upcoming season don’t strictly come down to wins. It’s about passion.
“My role as a coach is that my kids love coming into practice,” Master said. “If you’re dragging them in for practice, you’re probably not doing it right.”
Masters expressed she wants the gym's decibel levels to be high in practice.
“A big emphasis as a coach is to have players that are super loud. We talk about communication a lot. I also love to see hustle plays. Communication and pursuit are two things I talk about often. They’re a super competitive team and like to play hard,” Masters said. “I’m anxious to see them in the gym again.”
Zarpentine believes Masters has a personality that will work well with the Eagles squad.
“She is a very detail-oriented person and she’s passionate about volleyball. She’s very direct but also compassionate. She’s well put together and just loves the game, so I feel like we have the total package. She has experience with these girls and wants a higher level of play in the high school ranks. It just feels like such a good fit to have her be our next coach.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.