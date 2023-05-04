SHERIDAN — Last season, then-senior Taylor Mudd tried to entice more of her hockey teammates to join the boys Mavericks lacrosse squad with no luck.
This year, the Mavericks nearly roster a complete girls squad with 10 athletes, sitting just two players short of a full varsity team.
Maybe it’s Mudd’s success in Division II college lacrosse at Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, that encouraged girls to come out for the sport. Maybe it was some solid convincing of one interested athlete to bring others on this year.
Either way, head coach Brianna Scholl and her co-head coach and husband C.J. Scholl are excited for the potential rostering a team has for the future of lady lacrosse.
“We both love love the sport,” Brianna Scholl said. “That’s why we do this.”
With only 10 players, many of whom compete in other sports simultaneouly with lacrosse season, Scholl said this first season is all about learning basics of the game of lacrosse and expanding that knowledge at practice and during games.
“Every weekend we just pull away with, ‘What’s something new you learned about the sport? What’s something we can continue to grow on? What’s the difference we’ve seen from the teams we play versus how we’re doing?’” Scholl said. “The girls have a fantastic attitude about it. They are great.”
Scholl said the end result is less about the final score of the game and more about learning.
“A lot of times, people look at the scores and it’s like, ‘Man, you guys didn’t play very well,’” Scholl said. “But that does not faze them right now because they understand what our goals are, and we talked about expectations and where we think we need to sit with it.
“Maybe our last three or four games we can be worried about the score, but right now that’s not even on our radar,” she said.
Scholl emphasized the effort to maintain positive attitudes and keep learning about the sport.
Captain Merit Nicholls stopped playing soccer to pick up lacrosse during the spring season. Even switching sports after a lifetime on the pitch for a lot of losses on the scoreboard, Nicholls doesn’t regret the transitition to lacrosse.
“It’s still good even though we’ve lost all of our games,” Nicholls said. “We’ve learned a lot, especially since we’ve only been in a gym (to practice). It’s helped a lot to be out on the field playing, and I think everybody’s improved.”
Nicholls said she and her fellow teammates have devoted a lot of time to lacrosse even though it’s a new sport. Eventually, she said, the hard work put in will translate to a W for the record books.
“I’m looking forward to winning a game, and everybody (being) confident by the end of the season, and we’re catching and passing,” Nicholls said.
She encouraged anyone interested in joining to try it.
The girls host their only home games of the season against Rimrock JV and Rapid City at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 13 at the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. fields.
