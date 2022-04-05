SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Mavericks lacrosse team beat Butte 7-2 Saturday afternoon in Billings, Montana. It was supposed to take on Bozeman later in the day, but the contest was postponed due to lightning. May 14 is the tentative reschedule date.
Against Butte, the Mavericks allowed two goals in the first quarter and trailed 2-1 heading into the second. They scored two goals in the second to take the lead and tacked on four more goals in the second half while holding Butte scoreless to clinch the win.
Sheridan next takes the field April 16 when it hosts Cody at 9 a.m. and Cheyenne at 3 p.m.