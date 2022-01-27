SHERIDAN — Carter McComb doesn’t remember exactly who gave him the advice, but he ended up basing his college decision on it.
He didn’t prioritize his sport or only one aspect of the college experience while picking his future school. He considered it all — campus, town, football program, academics and more.
He settled on Montana Technological University around the start of 2022, committing to study and play football in Butte, Montana, after graduating this spring. He held a signing day Tuesday at Sheridan High School.
“Someone told me, ‘Think about where you’d rather live your life,’” McComb said. “That’s what made me choose Butte, the life aspect of it. What am I going to do to have fun and enjoy living there?”
McComb, who said he never grew up with a dream school, talked with coaches at several colleges but took only two official visits this winter: one to Montana Tech and another to Dickinson State University. His decision came down to those two. He liked the coaches and program in Dickinson but quickly felt he would have more fun at Montana Tech.
“He doesn’t like to have pending stuff,” said Jeff Mowry, Sheridan’s head football coach. “He said, ‘Coach, I just want to make a decision, and I liked this place the best.’ I said, ‘Go for it, buddy.’ He chose Tech, and I’m excited for him.”
Mowry has known coaches from Montana Tech for “quite a while.” They check in on Sheridan football players every year for potential prospects, and Mowry said McComb was one they had their eyes on for the last year.
McComb first heard from them the same way he was contacted by a lot of coaches — on Twitter. One Montana Tech coach liked some of his tweets. Then, another messaged him, and they chatted. One day last summer, they called and offered McComb a scholarship.
“He’s just got incredibly explosive speed,” Mowry said. “You don’t teach that. He’s got that ability, and I think, in (the Frontier Conference), he’s going to be someone fun to watch. Any time he gets the ball on offense, defense or special teams, he can take it to the house.”
McComb used his speed to play all over the field for the Broncs. He lined up as a running back, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. He projects as a receiver or defensive back with some special teams mixed in at the next level.
Last season, Montana Tech finished with a 5-5 record under head coach Kyle Samson. The Orediggers’ program reminds McComb of Sheridan’s.
“The atmosphere of the program, the coaches, everything,” McComb said. “The coaches definitely care. You can tell, which is a lot like here. That definitely was a big deciding factor just knowing they stress family, which I think is important.”
Now, McComb will spend his next four years in Butte, a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Sheridan. But that doesn’t worry him. He already met his roommate and plans to major in exercise science with the potential for chiropractic graduate school down the line.
He’s already setting up his overall college life.