SHERIDAN — Carter McComb doesn’t know where he got his speed.
Maybe it’s from his dad, who played college football at the University of Wyoming.
“No offense, Mom,” McComb said.
Maybe it’s from the work he’s put in since being introduced to track in fourth grade. Maybe it’s confidence.
Maybe it’s a combination of those things or none of them at all.
Whatever it is, McComb has it. It took almost as long to read to this point in the article as it did for the Sheridan High School senior to run all his races combined at the State Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend in Gillette. All four events he entered, he won, and he set new state records in two of them.
“He’s one of those kids I call a ‘once-in-a-lifetime kid,’” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “I had one of those in Rock Springs — Carlos Salcido — and I didn’t know if I would ever coach one as good as him. Carter is even better in some events than him.”
McComb kicked the state meet off right last Friday, helping his sprint medley relay team to claim first place and a new state record in his first event of the weekend. The Broncs finished in 3 minutes, 39.57 seconds.
He had no idea he and his teammates had eclipsed the previous state mark until Kelting came over to him, gave him a fist bump and said “another state record.”
“I was like, ‘Oh, cool,’” McComb said.
He later competed in the preliminaries for the 55-meter and 200-meter dashes Friday, winning both. He sped past the state high mark in the 55-meter with a time of 6.47 seconds. He didn’t believe Kelting when he told him it was the new record because it happened in the preliminaries, not the finals. He didn’t think it counted until Kelting finally convinced him otherwise.
Smashing records isn’t new for McComb. He began running in fourth grade when his older brother was a high school freshman and brought him along to his summer workouts. By the end of his own freshman year of high school, McComb ran one leg of the 4X200-meter relay for a record-setting team at the state meet. He said that state record is his favorite of his three because he enjoyed his teammates and never guessed he could beat the previous mark as a freshman. He couldn’t even drive yet.
“He was just as fast as any of those other dudes as a 14-year-old,” Kelting said.
When McComb woke up last Saturday, he felt tight. He hadn’t run as much as he did Friday all season. McComb has dealt with injuries in the past, so in an effort to keep him healthy, Kelting threw him into only the 55-meter dash for much of the season. McComb didn’t begin building up to the 200-meter until the last few weeks.
“I’d run for six seconds and eat Lunchables the rest of the day,” McComb said of his usual routine at meets this season. “I’m not used to running that much. I stood up and went to breakfast (Saturday) like, ‘I don’t know how this will go.’”
He even made a deal with Kelting during his sophomore year that he wouldn’t have to run farther than 200 meters in practice. Kelting broke that agreement once this year, when the Broncs ran 220.
“I was making fun of him and calling him a liar,” McComb said. “He said, ‘OK, I did lie to you.’”
McComb loves sprinting. He does not love distance running. He doesn’t run miles outside of track for exercise or fun.
So what makes running short distances different than long distances?
“I don’t know,” McComb said before laughing. “... If 200 meters is the most I’m going to run competitively, why would I run more than that non-competitively?”
Despite his soreness and three more races on the docket for Saturday, they went just fine. McComb won all three — the 4X200-meter relay and the finals of the 55-meter and 200-meter dashes. He fell less than one-tenth of a second short of his 55-meter record from Friday, though records have never been his motivator.
“The thing I enjoy most about Carter McComb and what makes him so special is his humbleness,” Kelting said. “If you get an opportunity to watch him, it’s not about the records and it’s not about the wins. It’s just him trying to improve.”
McComb might not pinpoint where his speed came from, but he does know where he’ll use it next.
He’ll compete in outdoor track for Sheridan before his May graduation. Then, he’ll move onto Montana Technological University where he’ll play football, his true sport love, for the next four years.
“He’s just got incredibly explosive speed,” Sheridan head football coach Jeff Mowry said in January. “You don’t teach that. He’s got that ability, and I think, in (the Frontier Conference), he’s going to be someone fun to watch. Any time he gets the ball on offense, defense or special teams, he can take it to the house.”
McComb is only getting faster, too. And maybe he can chalk that up to something specific after all.
Until last month, McComb had long, curly hair that drooped inches past his shoulders. It had become his trademark look throughout high school. Then, he cut it, and many people joked with him that he would be more aerodynamic and faster without the hair flying behind him.
Apparently, it worked.
“That’s not why I cut it,” McComb said, “but if it helps…”