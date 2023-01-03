BIG HORN — The head coaches for the 2023 Wyoming Shrine Bowl North and South Game were released Monday. Big Horn High School head football Kirk McLaughlin will serve as the North Team head coach. McKay Young of Star Valley will coach the South Team.
The 50th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl will take place June 10 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Wyoming High School football coaches across the state nominate one coach from amongst their peers to serve the role. From the nominations, one coach is selected from the North and the South.
McLaughlin and Young have the next several weeks to select respective staffs. Once assistant coaches have accepted, they will assemble to collectively select players which have been nominated by their coaches across the state.