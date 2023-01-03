635a903ce815c.image.jpg
BIG HORN — The head coaches for the 2023 Wyoming Shrine Bowl North and South Game were released Monday. Big Horn High School head football Kirk McLaughlin will serve as the North Team head coach. McKay Young of Star Valley will coach the South Team. 

The 50th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl will take place June 10 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.

