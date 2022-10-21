BIG HORN — The girl leaves the boys in the dust, despite being a seventh-grader. She’s faster than most of the high school-aged boys.
Lyla Marney is a cross-country runner at Big Horn Middle School who won the district championship at Tongue River High School Oct. 14.
Marney had a personal record of 9 minutes, 38 seconds in a 3K at Glenrock Oct. 7, she shaved 1 minute and 20 seconds off her previous best time. It was also the first day she bested all the boys.
“That’s what motivates me,” Marney said. “Because I’m usually further ahead of the other girls and I don’t have much motivating me, so I was being told how much further I needed to push to beat the boys.”
Marney has practiced with the high school teams and said she’s faster than all but two of the boy runners.
She talks cross-country strategy with her dad, Rob Marney, who ran at Torrington High School. Once he graduated high school, Rob Marney ran cross-country at Butler Community College in Kansas.
He had numerous Division I offers but chose to run at Black Hills State University due to a love interest in Nicole Marney, who is Lyla’s mom. He had two top-10 finishes in the National Cross-Country Championships as a Yellow Jacket and was inducted into the Black Hills State Hall of Fame in 2016.
“I’d like to run cross-country in college and end up in a hall of fame like my dad,” Lyla Marney said.
The seventh-grader is also looking ahead to high school and said she’d like to be the fastest girl in the state regardless of class.
She’s excelling and dominates the girls middle school cross-country scene, but is most importantly having fun while doing so.
“I like the competition and the aspect of winning as a team. It’s also challenging in a good way to push my limits and go farther each day,” Lyla Marney said.
The runner’s coach, Tish Cooper, is also at the helm at the high school and has five years left coaching her until she graduates in the class of 2027.
“(Cooper) motivates me a lot,” Lyla Marney said. “She pushes me because she knows that I have a lot of potential and she just makes it fun. She doesn’t always do the same thing over and over and I never know what’s in store at the next practice. It’s always something different every day.”
There is a moment when a gifted athlete’s parent is awakened to the talent of their child. For Rob Marney, it was when his daughter started running at the Sheridan Recreation District. Runners from third to fifth grades raced to end the season, and Lyla Marney won two of the three years she competed.
Lyla Marney credits much of her confidence when she was part of the Sheridan Mystix softball team state championship title won two years ago. She was one of the smallest and youngest girls on the team, but head coach Shawn Kelley had no issue adding her to the team. The athlete also plays basketball and runs track in the cross-country offseason.
There are many accomplishments to celebrate at such a young age, and so much to look forward to in Lyla Marney’s future. There will be challenges along the way, but she’s already proven she has what it takes.
“She’s a humble kid,” Rob Marney said. “She’s a hard worker. She’s the best in my book.”
She has one year left of cross-country before high school. This book might just be in the early chapters.