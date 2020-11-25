SHERIDAN — One drives a truck with a cap, regularly wears jeans and black boots and credits his son’s youth hockey participation for instilling in him an appreciation for the game. The other drives a Jeep, often wears athletic joggers and a Sheridan Hawks hat and attributes his Wisconsin upbringing to turning him into a goaltender and, later, a hockey coach.
But they’re coworkers. And friends.
Brent Milner, 57, moved to Sheridan 17 years ago and became the junior team’s president and co-general manager in 2017 almost by default. Andy Scheib, 31, arrived from Wisconsin in the spring of 2019 when he became the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks’ head coach and co-GM.
The longtime Sheridan resident and born-and-bred hockey mind developed a healthy working relationship amid running a North American 3 Hockey League organization that has since morphed into a friendship.
“We’re the same but opposite,” Scheib said. “We have the same ideas, but we have different ways of going about the same idea. He’s older. I’m younger. I get more mad than he does.”
Milner and Scheib laughed.
The president and head coach, and countless other volunteers they credit, turned Sheridan into a junior hockey success story through two seasons — averaging 681 Hawks fans through the final five home games last season prior to COVID-19-related spectator limitations this season, while recording only 10 losses during the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season and a single loss this year.
The Hawks’ success serves as a step to the pair’s goal of growing the game locally, within the state of Wyoming and throughout the Mountain West.
“We want to build this program —” Milner started.
“To be the best,” Scheib interrupted.
“— to be the best possible thing we can make it,” Milner continued. “We want to improve hockey in Wyoming and Montana.”
“We want to make the western states a place to be,” Scheib said. “I want Minnesota and Wisconsin kids to want to come out here.”
The people who wanted a team for their town
The partnership began when Milner picked up Scheib at the Sheridan airport in December 2018 to introduce the then-prospective coach to the town, the Sheridan Hawks organization’s board of directors and other members of the hockey community.
The Sheridan Hawks junior nonprofit team raised enough money via monetary support from the organization’s founding partners and the community to officially purchase the rights of the Wisconsin Whalers franchise in 2019.
Milner stepped up as the board’s president and co-GM with a willingness to use his business background and limited hockey knowledge to help the board house a Tier III junior hockey team in the M&M’s Center. Because of the organization’s nonprofit status, only the team’s coaches are compensated for their time and efforts.
One of the earliest decisions the board made was to pursue and convince Scheib to coach the Hawks after he served as the Whalers’ head coach in Wisconsin. Scheib’s appeal was rooted in his experience in the NA3HL and the possibility he could convince Whalers players to join the Hawks.
First, Milner had to convince Scheib to take the position in Sheridan.
“I was interested when I got here,” Scheib said. “When I was back home, I had zero interest in coming out here. I took the free vacation,” Scheib continued, and he and Milner laughed.
“And you see what happened?” Milner said.
Scheib took note of the people, the town and how the people wanted a junior hockey team for their town. Sheridan reminded him of where he played junior hockey and how the players were regarded similarly to “town heroes.”
Scheib accepted the job, and he and Milner became coworkers.
There are no ‘team moms’ in junior hockey
The job descriptions of “president” and “co-GM” of the Sheridan Hawks likely didn’t include the duties of volunteer coordinator, public address announcer and temporary information technology supervisor, though Milner took on those roles during his first year working for the Hawks.
“This is a business,” Scheib said.
“In youth hockey, there’s always a team mom that handles all the stuff,” Milner said. “And all you have to do is coach and not do too much of anything else.”
Anecdotally, Milner and Scheib said most NA3HL teams employ a significantly larger front office than the Hawks. Staff who might take care of merchandise, travel and certain aspects of the scouting and recruiting process did not, and do not, exist in Sheridan.
So the two-man band spent much of the junior team’s first year learning the minutiae of running a hockey team — everything from crafting a schedule with the other NA3HL Frontier Division teams and booking the team bus and hotels for road trips to setting up HockeyTV.com to stream the Hawks’ games online and ordering merchandise.
Milner’s understanding of the Sheridan community coupled with Scheib’s NA3HL experience created a competitive program that quickly drew hundreds to the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
Scheib’s attention to detail and thirst for success manifested itself in the players who took the ice during the 2019-20 season, players who put together a 35-10-1-1 record and playoff run before the season abruptly ended in March due to COVID-19.
The head coach’s apparent personal investment in the success of the team prompted Milner to take a hands-off approach to much of the GM duties throughout the season, as the president admitted “I don’t know crap about running the hockey team” and doesn’t micromanage Scheib.
In turn, Scheib respects, sometimes begrudgingly, when he can’t immediately trade for or acquire a specific player without Milner’s approval.
Both reflect on the growth of their experience through an entire season, as Milner’s pregame routine this year involves significantly less troubleshooting than last year, and Scheib has said the 2020-21 Sheridan Hawks boast an increasingly competitive roster.
Growing the game in Sheridan and beyond
Through nine games, Sheridan holds an 8-1 record and sits third in the Frontier Division, though the Hawks have played four fewer games than the No. 2 team and three fewer than the division-leading club. The early-season dominance continues to entice players to Sheridan and fans to the Whitney Rink.
An average of 466 fans cheered on the Hawks in 2019-20, a number that led the NA3HL’s four expansion teams last season, and all but one game this season reached the maximum capacity allowed under COVID-19 restrictions. Drawn to the success of the team and familiarity with its players, fans have become volunteers and billet families, while taking pride in the Sheridan Hawks.
“It’s hard,” Scheib admitted. “But on a game day, it’s cool to look around and when the players step on the ice, the whole town’s cheering. That’s cool to see — knowing that your work is being appreciated.”
USA Hockey’s participation numbers over the past 10 years reflect Sheridan’s appetite for junior hockey.
In the state of Wyoming, participation in USA Hockey programs, like the NA3HL but including those for players as young as 6 and younger, grew by 18.6% from 2009-10 to 2019-20. The Northern Plains district, which includes Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota, saw a 6% increase in participation over the past five years, according to membership statistics from USA Hockey.
Milner and Scheib look to accelerate and perpetuate that growth, using Sheridan and the NA3HL Hawks as an example and catalyst.
“It’s going to make the youth programs better,” Scheib said. “[The youth players are] going to want to make the team. They’re going to want to be better. … It’s cool for the little guys to see what we have going on and give them a little dream and a little hope.”
When he began volunteering as the president of Sheridan Hawks junior hockey team, Milner wanted to create a path to a high level of competitive hockey for local players, while Scheib began his tenure as head coach hoping to advance his skaters to the Tier II North American Hockey League and collegiate programs.
Through two years, those goals have been met. The Hawks have rostered Sheridan natives Sandis Cook, Trapper Morey and brothers McCaffrey and Blake Billings while former Hawks Kolten Wright, Trevor Timm and Jack Royer play hockey at Midland University, a American Collegiate Hockey Association Division-I program.
Milner and Scheib view their roles with the hockey team as an opportunity to impact lives, be that through player advancement or providing entertainment and a sense of community during a raucous Saturday night hockey game.
“I didn’t know anything about junior hockey except going to a couple games,” Milner said. “... Once you’re in it, you see how important it is for the players.”
The Sheridan resident and the hockey mind
Last year, Milner and Scheib traveled to Denver to watch the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche play the Chicago Blackhawks. The pair text or talk every day about the Sheridan Hawks, the NAHL or something entirely unrelated to hockey.
Their age difference will show when designing specialty jerseys for Military Appreciation Night and Cancer Awareness Night, as Milner likes “the ’80s look” per Scheib, while the head coach prefers an “old school, traditional” design.
And when the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center volunteers host a junior hockey game, Milner arrives two to three hours before puck drop but an hour or two after Scheib.
One pulls up in a truck, the other parks his Jeep. One wears jeans, the other dons Sheridan Hawks gear. One called Sheridan “home” sooner than the other. One watches the game quietly from the press box, the other coaches animatedly from behind the bench.
Both cheer on the Hawks.