SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan High School athletes were selected by Wyoming head coaches to earn All-Conference honors Monday afternoon. Senior Annie Mitzel represented the Lady Broncs, senior Sam Lecholat and junior Frank Sinclair represented the Broncs and Lecholat was also named the 4A East’s Player of The Year.
Lecholat’s Player of the Year selection comes after the senior was named to the All-State team by the Wyoming Coaches Association Sunday evening. Committed to play for Montana State University in the fall, Lecholat finished with a team-best 301 points after the regular season and 46 points in three games during the state tournament.
Sinclair shot 40% from behind the arc after the regular season, good for eighth in the 4A East, while the junior shot 56% from the field to rank 10th in the conference. Additionally, Sinclair recorded 186 points during the regular season and averaged 10.9 points per game and a team second-best 4.6 rebounds per game.
For the Lady Broncs, Mitzel scored a team-best 153 points and 9.6 points per game. At the free-throw line, Mitzel shot 74% good enough to rank seventh in the 4A East and the senior’s 2.1 assists per game ranked 10th in the conference.
Both Sheridan High School basketball teams finished third at their respective 4A State Championship tournaments last weekend.