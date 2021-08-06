SHERIDAN — Annie Mitzel’s new life plan came together quickly.
A month ago, she was aiming to stay in town and go to Sheridan College for the upcoming school year.
Thursday, she signed with Wenatchee Valley College, a public community college in Wenatchee, Washington, a town a 12-and-a-half-hour drive from home with a name she initially wasn’t sure how to pronounce. The reason: Mitzel really missed hooping.
She will play college basketball on a scholarship for the Knights, a program in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
“I missed basketball a lot,” Mitzel said. “It’s been hard not playing the past couple months. So I decided I really wanted to keep doing it.”
After graduating from Sheridan High School this spring, Mitzel had her first contact with Wenatchee Valley in mid-July.
Madison Blaney, a Mitzel family friend and Sheridan native who moved to Cheyenne a couple years ago, committed to play basketball there. Wenatchee Valley’s head women’s basketball coach, Rachel Goetz, told Blaney she was looking for more recruits and asked if Blaney knew of any good Wyoming guards.
It just so happened that Blaney did.
A few phone calls and one college visit later, Mitzel is a Knight.
“They were really welcoming, and it just felt very homey,” Mitzel said. “It’s a pretty little town. The Columbia (River) runs right through it … My whole family loved it.”
Mitzel loves that she’ll be back on the court, too. She has experienced a lot of success there.
During her high school career for the Lady Broncs, she was twice named to the all-conference team. Earlier this summer, she suited up for Team Wyoming in the Wyoming-Montana All-Star Series.
“Annie was a very natural leader for us,” said Ryan Sullivan, who is entering his second year as Sheridan’s girls basketball coach. “She didn’t know me at all when I came here last year, and she immediately bought in. She’s just a very competitive kid who works very hard and loves basketball, too. That’s something that is contagious.”
Mitzel’s favorite high school hoops memory wasn’t the all-conference nominations or the all-star games. It was her team’s run to take the third-place trophy in the 2021 4A State Tournament after a struggle of a regular season. As the lone senior on last year’s Sheridan squad, she helped set up the future of the program.
“It’s a really good feeling, especially knowing 95% of our girls are coming back next year,” Mitzel said. “They’re all bought into the program and what we built last year and can carry it on. That’s really cool to see, and I’m excited for them.”
Sullivan watched Mitzel grow this past year, saying her on-court developments will help her succeed at Wenatchee Valley.
She moved from shooting guard to point guard and improved her left-hand scoring and midrange jumper. And most importantly, she became more even-keeled on the court.
“In a collegiate program, you’re going to have some very hard lows and you’re going to have some really nice highs,” Sullivan said. ‘But can you [fight] through all that and stay steady through that? I think that ability she demonstrated this year is something she’ll carry with her.”
Though that doesn't mean Mitzel won’t face a learning curve. It comes with the territory of leaving her hometown and moving 12 hours away.
On the court, she has to gel with new teammates and compete against a higher level of competition.
“It’s always kind of hard to adjust, but I think that will be really fun,” she said.
Off the court, she will have to adapt to college life — and train everyone back in Sheridan on how to pronounce “Wenatchee.”