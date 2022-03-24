SHERIDAN — Preslee Moser’s face gave it away immediately.
After she went on her official visit to Colorado Mesa University in mid-February, Moser told Sheridan High School head track and field coach Taylor Kelting all about it.
“You could just tell by her facial expressions and everything else that was the right place and that’s where she needed to be and that’s where her heart was,” Kelting said.
Tuesday, Moser made it official, putting onto paper what was already in her heart and mind. She committed to attend Colorado Mesa, where she’ll also participate in the high jump and triple jump events for the school’s track and field team.
Just like Kelting knew immediately, Moser knew Colorado Mesa was her top choice as soon as she stepped on campus in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“The weather was super nice,” said Moser, a senior at Sheridan. “The coaches and team were super welcoming. The coaches were like my high school coaches, and I thought that was a pretty good sign. I decided it was what was best.”
She began high jumping in the spring of her freshman year. After outdoor track season was canceled during her sophomore year due to the coronavirus, Moser quit basketball and signed up for indoor track as a junior. She took to triple jumping, too.
Last year, she placed fourth in the high jump at the state outdoor track finals. She finished second in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump at the state indoor meet earlier this month.
“She’s done a really nice job of just continuing to get better,” Kelting said. “She’s more mature. She’s a better listener than when she was younger and it’s paid dividends to what she’s been able to accomplish.”
Moser didn’t have a dream school when she started looking at colleges and eventually narrowed it down to two main schools — Colorado Mesa and Minnesota State University, Mankato. She eliminated Mankato because it’s farther from Sheridan and features colder weather.
She also discussed her decision with Sheridan County School District 2 math trainer Jeff Mowry, who graduated from Colorado Mesa after playing football there in the early 2000s.
“He was just like, ‘It didn’t snow the whole seven years I lived there.’ I was like, ‘OK, that’s a really good sign,’” Moser said with a smile.
The campus has grown in recent years, and Moser was impressed by the academic buildings and NCAA Division II athletic facilities. She plans to major in either physical education or special education and holds some lofty athletic goals.
“I definitely want to be an All-American,” Moser said, “and at least make it to nationals for high jump or triple jump.”