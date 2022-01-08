SHERIDAN — For the first time since before Thanksgiving, the under-18 Sheridan Hawks had a tight game on their hands.
They locked into a 1-1 tie with Laramie through two periods Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. In their previous four contests, they had lost two blowouts and then won two blowouts, never by less than six goals.
So the question for the Hawks became, how would they respond to close-game stress?
They answered aggressively.
Sheridan stormed out of the locker room to start the third, striking twice in the first five and a half minutes to take a 3-1 lead it ultimately held onto. The Hawks have now won three straight and hold a 5-2 record.
“This is the most competitive game we’ve had,” head coach Greg Stopher said.
The Hawks were doing the right things early. After two minutes of the teams settling into the game, they spent the majority of the period in their offensive zone and outshot Laramie 7-4. They just weren’t able to convert into goals.
First, Levi Mendenhall broke ahead of two Laramie defenders and took a shot from eight feet, but it was blocked. Then, the Hawks had multiple shots — deep slap shots and from close range — with five minutes left but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Sheridan’s penalty kill survived the final 1:55 of the period playing four-on-five with a Hawk in the penalty box, and the teams headed to the second still scoreless.
The Hawks carried their first-period momentum into the second and struck first with a goal by Mendenhall less than two minutes in. He received a pass five feet in front of the net and buried the puck in a top corner. Reese Blasdell and Samuel Phillips were credited with assists.
The lead didn’t last long, though.
Laramie shifted the contest toward its own offensive zone and responded with a goal at the 13:38 mark. It stayed on the attack the rest of the period, outshooting Sheridan 13-9 and flipping the swing of the game.
“I told them just to go out there with the energy we saw all week in practice,” Stopher said, relaying what he preached to his team during the break. “Trust the process, and the results will come.”
He was right.
The Hawks spent most of the first four minutes with the puck before Mendenhall corralled a missed shot inches from the net and pushed it past a disoriented Laramie goaltender for the go-ahead score.
“I was a little stressed out, but I didn’t want to lose,” Mendenhall said of the tight game. “I don’t like losing.”
Reese Blasdell tacked on a Sheridan insurance goal a minute later, and the Hawks would end up needing it. They held off all Laramie comeback attempts until only 16 seconds remained. Laramie scored to make it 3-2 but didn’t have enough time to do it again, solidifying a Sheridan win.
The Hawks will play two games Saturday in two different places. First, they rematch Laramie at 8 a.m. at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. Then, they travel to Douglas for an 8 p.m. road game.