Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.