DAYTON — His responsibilities at Tongue River High School reach far and wide.
In August, Jacob Zarpentine joined the staff at Tongue River, where he’s the activities director and school counselor. Students were quick to call him “Mr. Z” and “Zarp.”
Zarpentine replaced Steve Hanson, who has focused on coaching since leaving the activities director position.
“He did a really good job,” Zarpentine said of Hanson. “It’s really big shoes to fill. He’s been helping me throughout the process this semester. He’s such a great help. It’s good that he’s still in the building and he can help me with it.”
Zarpentine’s interview process was extensive. He was interviewed by Tongue River principal Colby Lynch and four head coaches. Despite never being an athletic director, he made an impression on those who interviewed him.
“At the end of the day, we felt Jacob came super highly recommended as a multi-sport coach and experienced guidance counselor,” Lynch said. “People that we talked to that he had worked with there had nothing but great things to say about him. Not only him as a person, but his work ethic, dedication to students and knowledge of sports.”
Zarpentine worked at two high schools in Idaho before moving to Sheridan County with his wife, Kaitlyn Zarpentine, who finished her first season as Sheridan High School head volleyball coach.
Jacob said he had close relationships with the athletic directors in Idaho and his mother-in-law is the athletic director at Cheyenne South. He was an assistant football coach for five years, an assistant basketball coach for three years and head coach for two seasons. Zarpentine was also head coach of track for three years.
Zarpentine majored in sports management and physical education at Idaho State University where he ran track and earned his master’s in counseling. He explained the activities and clubs at the high school nearly take care of themselves, but athletics is a “bigger dog.”
“So far, it’s been scheduling a lot of event management, officials, scheduling them, getting them lockers, sending out game information to schools and attending postseason tournaments,” Zarpentine said. “It’s addressing issues with parents, athletes and parents. And Colby Lynch is really good job of helping me throughout this process as well.”
As seriously as Zarpetine takes his activities director job, it isn’t his first priority.
He sees his school counselor gig as much more important.
“The mental well-being of our kids is the most important part of my job,” Zarpentine said. “My objective is to make kids feel mentally stable and mentally healthy. They can be challenged in school, but they can do it in a healthy way. That’s my main priority and the AD job comes second.”
Zarpentine is impressed with what he saw from the fall sports teams at Tongue River. The Eagles football team only lost a pair of games and hosted its first home playoff game in many years.
“I see this (football) season as a big success,” Zarpentine said. “I’m in alignment with coach Hanson about wanting to go further and win a championship, but he’s done a really great job. They all have done a great job and I’m excited for next year and what they’ll do in the offseason to get better.”
The volleyball team failed to win a conference game in the regular season due to losing eight seniors to graduation. The Lady Eagles finished strong in the postseason and won the consolation championship to earn third place.
“I think a lot of people forgot that the majority of our varsity team was brand new and didn’t have much experience,” Zarpentine said. “I think getting through the regular season was tough, but I think we knew all along when we hit regionals that was when we’d have success.”
Tongue River is one of the largest 2A schools and Zarpentine said it wouldn’t be unlikely that the Eagles move up one class to 3A. Either way, Zarpentine believes the future of Tongue River athletics is bright, and the product will please the families and fans in the Ranchester and Dayton area. Zarpentine is a part of that progress.
“He’s a workhorse,” Lynch said. “He’s an all in kind of guy. He’s getting to know people, getting to learn our systems, build relationships, get to know the kids working out. So immediately, I knew he was going to be a hard working guy.”
“And then as we’ve worked together over the course of this first semester, I’ve seen he’s a super smart guy, intelligent, deep thinker. It’s been nice to have him come in with fresh eyes. He’s not just here to learn stuff, but come here to make us better, which is what we’re always looking to do. So his perspective on things has been good. He spotted some things that have been in need of improvement and also helped us advance the work in areas that we’re doing a good job in.”