SHERIDAN — All four Wyoming Mystix fastpitch softball teams competed in the USA Softball state tournament in Gillette over the weekend, with two teams bringing home second-place hardware.
The teams include girls from both Sheridan and Johnson counties.
The 14 and under team coached by Shawn Kelley took second place in its age division, as did the 12 and under team coached by Levi and Dadrea Duca.
Pool play games kicked off Friday, with each team battling two opponents for seeding in bracket play. Saturday meant the beginning of double-elimination games that would last through Sunday — which sometimes meant three or four games per day in 100-degree heat.
“Our girls battled the heat really well,” Kelley said. “It goes back to putting them in tough situations all summer. When we had the chance to play at our own tourney we gave them the heat of the day games, and I am glad we did, it showed this weekend.”
Kelley added that every tournament has highs and lows, but seeing the girls battling through was awesome.
“They put themselves in a position to play in the championship game for the second year in a row, and we were by far the youngest team on the field all day on Sunday,” Kelley said. “I am super proud of the entire 11, each one of them had a big moment to help move us on.”
Duca also complimented his team for battling through the heat and working together.
“Fourteen,” Duca said. “It takes nine to play the game, but it took 14 to get to the championship for Wyoming Mystix 12U girls.”
Duca added that while the 12U team was exhausted from the heat and suffered some injuries, his entire group readied themselves to play in the championship game Sunday.
“The Mystix found themselves as a team when it mattered most,” he said.
The 14U team coached by Kristen Czaban made it through elimination games Saturday, battling to earn close wins late into Saturday night over Casper and Cheyenne teams. The team faltered Sunday morning, though, dropping a tough game to Cody.
“After winning the rec division last year at the state tournament, we knew we’d have a tougher road ahead of us this year in the B division,” Czaban said. “I’m really proud of the grit and hard work these girls showed throughout the weekend. Despite the heat and despite some setbacks, they pushed themselves to keep challenging the teams they faced.”
The youngest of the Wyoming Mystix teams, the 10U girls, ended the season Saturday after double-elimination, but coach Beth Martini said over all the season was positive.
“The youngest Mystix had a blast this season learning the game of softball and how to build teamwork,” Martini said. “They ended their season at state this year battling some very tough teams from across Wyoming, coming up short from a title but smiling all the way through.”
The Wyoming Mystix program has continued to grow each year and many of the girls will be working toward adding softball locally at the high school level.
“We started this program with one team just a few years ago,” Czaban said. “Now we have four teams and next year we’re expecting even more. This is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and we’re excited to see it continue inspiring girls in our communities in the coming years.”