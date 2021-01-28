SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks will don lavender jerseys during their home games against the Bozeman Icedogs Friday and Saturday, and the Hawks have partnered with Sheridan Memorial Hospital to hold an online auction of the game-worn jerseys to benefit the Welch Cancer Center.
As part of the Hawks Cancer Awareness Night, special jerseys were designed by the team with a recolored Hawks logo and several purple ribbons. Sheridan will also wear lavender socks to compliment its jerseys.
Fans can bid on the jerseys at 32auctions.com/sheridanhawks2021 — also linked from the team’s home page — until Sunday at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Welch Cancer Center, but the proceeds from forward Tony Brings’ jersey (22) will benefit the Brings family and Mrs. Brings who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Sheridan hosts the Icedogs at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is not guaranteed because of coronavirus-related spectator limitations.