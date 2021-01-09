SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks started the season 1-1 but hadn’t lost a game since Oct. 3, stringing together a 13-game winning streak to take a 14-1 record into the holiday break. They sat atop the Frontier Division standings and third in the North American 3 Hockey League as of Dec. 30. When they traveled to Iowa to play in an out-of-division showcase, they defeated the Central’s St. Louis Jr. Blues and competed with the West’s North Iowa Bulls.
When reflecting on the Hawks dominant first half of the season, head coach Andy Scheib picked Sheridan’s game against the Helena Bighorns Dec. 19 as the best indicator for the team’s potential. Scheib benched several of the Hawks’ best goal scorers and started his third-string goaltender, and Sheridan went on to win 5-2 — the moment when the head coach realized the Hawks are poised for a run at the championship.
“Today when we were up 3-2, I was like, ‘Now we have a complete team. I’ve got skilled guys sitting in the stands, I’ve got a third goalie who can stop pucks, and I’ve got some grinder guys who are willing to work and play their roles,’” Scheib said Dec. 19. “I think today is the day I figured out we have the team that we want.”
Sheridan began its season hoping to replicate the program’s inaugural 35-10-1-1 performance from last year. After COVID-19 cut short the Hawks 2019-20 playoff run in March, Scheib welcomed 12 veterans back to the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center seeking redemption and added 17 eager new players to the Hawks roster.
During training camp prior to the start of the season, Sheridan’s players and coaching staff suspected the 2020-21 roster yielded more talent than last year and through 15 games played their suspicions have been confirmed.
“I had a very good feeling coming into the year, and it’s just a great group of guys,” co-captain and veteran forward Gavin Miller said.
Though the coronavirus caused the cancelation of two of the Hawks’ weekend series and Sheridan has played fewer games through the first half of the season compared to last year, the team maintained a league-best .933 win percentage compared to last season’s .800.
Additionally, Sheridan averages just more than nine goals per game this season and outscores its opponents by an average of 7.6 goals as of Dec. 30.
Forward Jacob Cummings leads the league in points with 51 (17 goals, 34 assists) through 14 games played, while fellow forwards Blake Billings and Justin Schwartzmiller sit in six and seventh place with 34 and 32 points, respectively. Logan Syrup and defenseman Simon Herz round out the Hawks top five point-getters with 25 points each.
Though the Hawks always seek improvement in practice and during competition no matter the score, the performances from NA3HL veterans and rookies demonstrate the depth Sheridan rosters. Scheib can’t say an individual’s performance has surprised him.
“I don’t think it’s anyone individually, it’s us as a whole,” Scheib said. “… I don’t think there’s one individual that makes us any better or any worse.”
Before the season began, McCaffrey Billings served as the only veteran blueliner for Scheib and assistant coach Chad Bailey. Though later joined by veteran Jonathon Teasdale, the young defensive core have stepped up to contribute to Sheridan’s first-half success.
North American Hockey League product Dakota Kott joined the Hawks in late October after the NA3HL’s parent league’s Jamestown Rebels ceased operations for the 2020-21 season. Forwards Joe Teasdale and Zach Brydges also joined Sheridan from the Rebels, as the Hawks reap the rewards of COVID-19’s effects.
Past the offensive zone and the blue line, the goaltender’s crease is well protected by Sheridan veteran James Downie who leads the league with a .961 save percentage and .89 goals against average through seven games played. Downie is supported by Luke Fundator who has played in five games, recording a 2.13 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average.
Thus, the entire Hawks roster proves poised for a strong showing in the upcoming months whereas three months ago, Scheib said, “From what I’ve seen so far, I think we’re in a better spot this year than we were last year.”
After the acquisition of new players, the head coach’s mentality progressed to, “This is the most skilled team I think I’ve had as a hockey coach.”
And now, staring down two more months of regular season play and the NA3HL playoffs starting in March, expectations have solidified:
“I expect us to work even harder as the season goes by,” Miller said, “and, well, win a championship.”