SHERIDAN — Sheridan NA3HL Hawks head coach Chad Bailey coordinated with seven new faces for the upcoming 2022-23 hockey season.
Who exactly will end up arriving in Sheridan, though, is yet to be determined.
A few young men — McCaffrey Billings, Teejay Torgrimson and Patric Loeffler from the 2021-22 squad — will certainly return, and new assistant coach JJ Santagata arrives mid- to late August after his last hockey-filled summer in Iowa.
Bailey continues working on the other players filling next season’s roster, however, as he obtained a few recruits before and from the NA3HL draft April 20.
“You have opportunities to sign kids before the draft. Some kids want to be drafted, some kids want to choose their team before the draft,” Bailey said. “It’s not a guarantee you get that player because there are so many leagues in the country, and they can go to a higher level, they can go to another league at the same level. You basically protect that player from every other team in your league. That’s basically what our draft does.”
Players committing to participate in NA3HL often seek further opportunities higher up in hockey, either through the NAHL or collegiate hockey teams, Bailey said, which pulls some potentially committed players to other places before and during the hockey season. Still, with some movement expected throughout the summer, Bailey anticipates adding a few solid players to his roster — some gained through the draft and others through friends of current or former Hawks.
“Networking and having more people help you out and direct kids in the right direction (help with recruiting),” Bailey said. “Knowing that we have a great billet system here is a huge selling point. We’re a very community-based program. Sheridan’s a small town and they get to come here and be a big fish in a small pond. We get fans every night; they get treated really well by their ownership group and the coaching staff, as well as the people in the community. I tell the kids they’re like little local celebrities here.”
Bailey’s assistant coach hire is certain, though, and he said he’s excited for what Santagata will bring to the Hawks program. Santagata was his 11th interview and said he knew after chatting with him he’d be a great fit and asset to the program.
Santagata, originally from Long Island, New York, comes with a lifetime of hockey playing experience and years of hockey coaching experience in the Des Moines, Iowa, area. Santagata said he’s excited for the change of scenery and the challenge coaching NA3HL brings after working with Under 14 and Under 18 hockey teams.
Sheridan’s culture reminds him of his current close-knit community in Iowa and said he’s excited to work in a similar setting. Additionally, he said he appreciates Bailey, his philosophy and the program he’s building.
Santagata left hockey as a player once he felt he couldn’t physically keep up with the pace of the game, but returned two months later as a coach of a local youth hockey program.
While coaching youth hockey, Santagata dropped pursuing his master’s degree in secondary education to start his own business in strength and conditioning for clients, particularly hockey players.
He brings his business and the knowledge behind it to the Hawks, which he said will only benefit players who may not have extensive strength-building skills. He gained his skills through having to compensate in hockey competition for his 5-foot, 7-inch stature against larger competitors.
“They’ll get a good feel for who I am and my excitement and passion for the youth and player development,” Santagata said. “I’m just excited to be working with a new community and be a part of Sheridan.”
Santagata already has some of his new players utilizing strength workouts through an application he uses with other clients in Iowa. Bailey said he believes this will elevate the Hawks as a team with particular focuses on strength, conditioning and nutrition. Bringing in players from all around the country, many of the players aren’t prepared to condition in Sheridan’s higher altitude, making it more difficult. Santagata should help that issue, Bailey said.
The 2022-23 schedule has not yet been released, but season tickets remain available at sheridanhawks.com/tickets, and billet families are needed for the upcoming season. Contact billet coordinator Theresa Bonnett Nelson at billet@sheridanhawks.com or call 307-752-0991.