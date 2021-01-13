SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League named Sheridan Hawks forward Blake Billings the Frontier Division Star of the Week Tuesday, as Billings put up back-to-back two-point performances against the Great Falls Americans last Friday and Saturday.
The No. 1 Sheridan Hawks traveled to Great Falls, beating the No. 2 Americans 4-1 Friday and 4-3 Saturday to maintain their first-place standing in both the Frontier Division and the league. Billings scored what would be the game-winning goal Friday and added an assist, while recording two assists Saturday.
The Sheridan native has tallied a point in every game played this season, recording 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 19 games — an average of 2.37 points per game. Billings ranks fourth in the league for points and goals and eighth for assists.
The Hawks host Great Falls this weekend. Puck drop at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.