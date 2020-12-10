SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League named Sheridan Hawks forward Zach Brydges its Frontier Division Star of the Week after his six-point performance during the Hawks’ series against the Yellowstone Quake Friday and Saturday.
Brydges recorded an assist against the Quake Friday, then scored four goals and added another assist Saturday. The weekend’s performance pushes the forward’s point total to 18 through nine games played.
The Star of the Week honor is Sheridan’s second in a row and fourth this season, after forward Jacob Cummings earned the title last week and in early October and forward Justin Schwartzmiller claimed the status in mid-November.
The NA3HL named fellow Hawks forward Joseph Teasdale an honorable mention for this week’s award.
Sheridan plays North Iowa Thursday at 6:30 p.m., St. Louis Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and then North Iowa Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the Bulls Holiday Classic showcase in Mason City, Iowa.