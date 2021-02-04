SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League announced its monthly player awards for the month of January Thursday, selecting Sheridan Hawks Simon Herz the league’s Defenseman of the Month and forward Jacob Cummings its Forward of the Month.
Herz led all defenseman with 13 points in 10 games in January, scoring four goals and recording nine assists. His performance last month led him to 38 points in 26 games this season, which now ranks No. 1 in the NA3HL. Herz was a plus-player in eight of the Hawks’ 10 games in January, and he never rated lower than a +/- 0 en route to a +20 mark at the end of the month.
Cummings recorded a point in each of the Hawks’ 10 games, scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists for 29 total points in January. The Sheridan veteran scored six goals in his first four games of 2021, recording two four-point nights in that span.
Cummings leads all skaters with 84 points this season, averaging 3.36 points per game, and the NA3HL previously named the Hawk its November Forward of the Month.
Both Herz and Cummings most recently helped the Hawks to a weekend series sweep against the Bozeman Icedogs, a 25-1 record and 24-game winning streak.
Sheridan travels to Gillette to play the Wild at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.