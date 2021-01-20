SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League named Sheridan Hawks forward Derek Humphreys its Frontier Division Star of the Week Tuesday after Humphreys joined the Hawks last Thursday and put up three goals and five assists during Sheridan’s weekend series against the Great Falls Americans.
The forward scored two goals and added three assists Friday, then scored another goal and recorded two assists Saturday as the Hawks went on to beat the Americans 9-2 both nights. The victories extended Sheridan’s winning streak to 20 games and maintained their standing as the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division and NA3HL.
Sheridan (21-1) travels to Cody this weekend to play the Yellowstone Quake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.