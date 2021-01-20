01-20-21 NA3HL Star of the Week.jpg
NA3HL Sheridan Hawks forward Derek Humphreys passes the puck in the offensive zone during the Hawks game against the Great Falls Americans at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The NA3HL named Humphreys its Frontier Division Star of the Week after he scored three goals and had five assists during the two-game series vs. Great Falls.

 Emily Simanskis

SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League named Sheridan Hawks forward Derek Humphreys its Frontier Division Star of the Week Tuesday after Humphreys joined the Hawks last Thursday and put up three goals and five assists during Sheridan’s weekend series against the Great Falls Americans. 

The forward scored two goals and added three assists Friday, then scored another goal and recorded two assists Saturday as the Hawks went on to beat the Americans 9-2 both nights. The victories extended Sheridan’s winning streak to 20 games and maintained their standing as the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division and NA3HL.  

Sheridan (21-1) travels to Cody this weekend to play the Yellowstone Quake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

