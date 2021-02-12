SHERIDAN — Forward Joe Teasdale of the North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks signed a North American Hockey League tender with the Maryland Black Bears Thursday.
Teasdale has played seven games with the Hawks, scoring four goals and recording nine assists for 13 points, though has missed games recently due to injury.
Prior to playing in the NA3HL this season, Teasdale played in the NAHL for the Jamestown Rebels during the 2019-20 season. He appeared in 25 games and recorded six points.
Signing a tender with an NAHL team, the NA3HL’s parent league, announces a player’s intentions to play for that particular NAHL team and that team only. Once a player signs a tender with an NAHL team, his playing rights belong to that team within the NAHL, and he cannot be recruited by another team.
Teasdale is the first player from the Hawks to sign an NAHL tender this season.
Sheridan takes this weekend off but hosts the Missoula Jr. Bruins at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20.