SHERIDAN — The NA3HL’s Frontier Division standings host a new No. 1 team after the Sheridan Hawks defeated the Helena Bighorns on the road 4-3 Friday and 5-2 Saturday. The wins were the Hawks’ 12th and 13th-straight, as Sheridan takes its holiday break with a 14-1 record.
With an average goal differential of 7.6 goals, the North American 3 Hockey League Hawks’ played to closer one-goal and three-goal victories against the Bighorns (6-12), though head coach Andy Scheib sat his top-two lines and top-two goalies Saturday. Against one of the self-admitted tougher Frontier Division opponents, Scheib saw his team’s depth battle for the wins, proving the Hawks’ makeup supports their championship aspirations.
“I think it was more of a confidence booster for the guys,” Scheib said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to get out of them all year — if we’re going to be a championship team, we need to have four lines that can play and can compete. Each line has a different role.”
Sheridan allowed the first goal against the Bighorns Friday, but the league’s best point-getter forward Jacob Cummings tied the game at 12:11. Nearly two minutes passed before Helena scored again, and Sheridan took a 2-1 deficit to its locker room after the first period.
The only score of the second frame came against the Hawks at 12:50 when the Bighorns’ leading goal-scorer forward Gavyn Galloway beat goaltender James Downie who had replaced Luke Fundator in the first period after Fundator allowed the two first-period goals. Sheridan faced its largest deficit of the season when it played to the 3-1 score through 40 minutes.
But the NA3HL’s second-best point-getter and fifth-best goal scorer in Sheridan’s Blake Billings scored twice in a span of 2:09 to tie the game in the third. Cummings scored his second goal of the night at 16:08 to complete the Hawks’ comeback, helping Sheridan to its 4-3 win.
Though Scheib scratched Billings and Cummings Saturday, forward Logan Syrup missed Saturday’s contest due to a game misconduct penalty from Friday and forwards Zach Brydges and Joe Teasdale sat with injury, the Hawks again overcame an early deficit against Helena.
Goaltender Antonio Tarantino started his second game of the season, allowing the first goal of the contest 9:37 into the first period. The score stood for the remainder of the opening 20 minutes, but forward Justin Schwartzmiller scored his 18th goal of the season a mere 1:46 into the second period.
Defenseman Dakota Kott gave Sheridan a 2-1 lead and, though the Bighorns tied the game at two, defenseman Simon Herz scored 44 seconds before the second-period horn sounded to put the Hawks up 3-2.
Sheridan added to its lead in the third with another goal from Schwartzmiller and an empty-net score from recent addition, forward Tony Brings. Tarantino stopped all of the seven shots he faced in the final 20 minutes to secure the 5-2 win for the Hawks.
“We basically just came out tonight and out-worked them,” Scheib said Saturday. “We didn’t have the skill in the lineup that we normally do, and we were looking for some guys to step up, and they did that.”
Co-captain and forward Gavin Miller, who finished with an assist Saturday, confirmed the Hawks understood their roles in Sheridan’s final game before its break.
“I think everybody knew what their jobs were,” Miller said. “[Scheib] made it clear that we had to follow them. We just kept it simple, and we got the job done.”
Herz led the team with five points (1 goal, 4 assists) through the series, Kott added four points (1g, 3a) and Schwartzmiller tallied three (2g, 1a).
After collecting four points in the NA3HL and Frontier Division standings, the first-place Frontier Division Hawks sit third in the league, behind the Central Division’s 15-3 Rochester Grizzlies and the South Division’s 15-3-0-1 Oklahoma City Blazers.
But, because the Hawks have three games in hand over the Grizzlies and four over the Blazers, their .933 win percentage leads the league and shows promise for the future and second half of the season.
“We proved a point to not only myself,” Scheib said, “but to the guys, that we have the team that we want, and we have the team to win the whole thing.”
The Hawks continue their quest to compete for the Fraser Cup when they travel to Cody to play the Yellowstone Quake at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.