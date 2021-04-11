SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks’ followed their second loss of the season Friday with a 4-1 victory over the Great Falls Americans Saturday to claim the Frontier Division Champions title and the No. 1 seed for the league’s national championship tournament.
The first period ended scoreless, and forward Zach Brydges scored just 2:45 into the second to give the Hawks a 4-1 lead. Forward Jacob Cummings would net the eventual game-winner on the power play at 7:30 of the second frame, as Great Falls’ forward Thomas Gazich scored on his team’s man-advantage with just less than four minutes left to play in the period.
Sheridan grew its 2-1 lead in the third period, as forward Blake Billings and linemate Nick Wieben scored 2:26 apart to put the Hawks up 4-1. The score stood, and the Hawks became the Frontier Division champions.
The Fraser Cup National Championship Tournament begins Thursday in St. Peters, Missouri, and the Hawks will play the No. 4 seed, opponent to be announced, at 4 p.m. at the St. Peters Rec Plex.