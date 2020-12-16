SHERIDAN — A 12-1 record and 11-game winning streak had been enough to give the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks confidence in their ability to compete in the Frontier Division, and a five-day road trip to Iowa to play the St. Louis Jr. Blues and North Iowa Bulls last week only grew the Hawks’ belief they will pose as championship contenders come March.
Despite finishing the weekend showcase dubbed the “Bulls Holiday Classic” 2-2, Sheridan thought its ability to keep pace with two out-of-division teams and championship-caliber programs gives it reason for optimism as the Hawks stare down the second half of their season.
“We’ve got a real team here, and we can make a run,” forward Logan Syrup said. “If we bear down here and get it done, come back from the Christmas holiday hard and put in that work, we can get going because we have something special here.”
Head coach Andy Scheib took the North American 3 Hockey League’s highest point-getter, best goalie and self-proclaimed most-talented team he’s coached to Mason City, Iowa, to play four games in three days. Scheib emphasized the Hawks didn’t play poorly despite two losses to the West Division’s North Iowa Bulls.
“I thought we played pretty good, to be perfectly honest” Scheib said. “Yeah, there’s always going to be something we can work on, but we’re going to have to really sit and break down and watch one of the games to see what it is we have to work on.”
After an 11-hour overnight bus ride to Iowa, Sheridan practiced Wednesday then took the ice against the Bulls Thursday night. The Hawks put together a strong first period, leading 2-0 after 20 with goals from forward Zach Brydges and defenseman Jonathon Teasdale.
The Hawks lost Brydges in the second period, shifting the momentum in North Iowa’s favor and allowing the Bulls to score five goals in the second period and two more in the third before forward Joe Teasdale countered with the Hawks’ third goal of the night. The final horn sounded a 7-3 win for North Iowa and Sheridan’s first loss since Oct. 3.
The faster pace of play and the Bulls’ attention to detail and ability to capitalize on the Hawks’ mistakes, like dangerous passes through the middle of the ice, served as an immediate learning experience for Sheridan.
“That’s stuff we need to do,” Syrup said. “It’s stuff we did do, but stuff we need to do more consistently.”
Against the Central Division’s Jr. Blues Friday afternoon, Sheridan used its previous night’s loss to fuel its 4-1 over St. Louis. Forward Blake Billings scored late in the first period, and defenseman Simon Herz added to the Hawks’ lead early in the second period on the power play.
Forward Jacob Cummings built Sheridan’s lead to 3-0 in the third before St. Louis scored on a power play, though forward Luke Desmarais solidified the Hawks’ 4-1 victory with a goal in the final 1:30 of play.
The Jr. Blues’ power play goal and North Iowa’s two goals which came on the power play the night before proved the importance of discipline to the Hawks. Scheib took note of the better officiating crews in Iowa and said Sheridan will have to readjust to playing in the Frontier Division while not creating or perpetuating bad habits.
During the last day of play, the Hawks played St. Louis in an abbreviated, midget showcase format with a 10-minute warmup period and two 25-minute halves. Sheridan scored first, allowed two goals then put up three unanswered scores to win the contest 4-2.
Several hours later, the Bulls put up two goals in each period to send the Hawks home with a 6-0 loss and a winless record against North Iowa. However, the Jr. Blues beat the Bulls twice, and each team ended the weekend with a 2-2 record.
“It shows we can compete with any other division,” Billings said. “Even against North Iowa, the score didn’t show how good we actually played. I think that could have been a closer game [Thursday].”
Though the Hawks nor their coaches thought fatigue would affect the team, four games in three days took its toll. But Sheridan’s players were quick to point out the other teams played as many matchups and wouldn’t attribute its losses to tiredness.
The 2-2 finish showed Scheib the well-roundedness of the Hawks roster, and the head coach doesn’t anticipate his lineup changing anytime soon. Newcomers Lucas Helland and Tony Brings, who arrived at the Whitney Rink last week, add energy, speed and hockey sense to the impressive group of Hawks — Sheridan already boasts three players with top-10 point tallies.
Fifteen Hawks recorded at least one point throughout the four games and were led by Herz (1g, 2a), Joe Teasdale (1g, 2a), defenseman Zach Carson (3a) and Helland (3a). Goaltender Luke Fundator picked up both wins against St. Louis, stopping 37 of the 41 shots he faced, while James Downie admitted he didn’t play well, stopping 56 of the 68 shots he faced.
The showcase’s results don’t count toward the three teams’ records, nor to their points in the NA3HL standings, but the experience proved invaluable for Scheib and the Hawks.
In addition to what Scheib and assistant coach Chad Bailey saw on the ice, the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks’ organization and its president experienced North Iowa’s game day routine. The club hopes to borrow the best parts of the Bulls’ hockey operations and modify them to enhance Sheridan’s program.
Playing hundreds of miles away from home also solidified the support for the Hawks on the road. Scheib said he, Bailey and president Brent Milner received words of encouragement and expressions of pride from local fans watching HockeyTV at home, and an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness accompanied the Hawks home after the final horn sounded.
“It was a good confidence builder,” Scheib said, “because, at the end of the weekend, they knew they could compete with the top teams in the league.”
The Hawks next travel to Helena to play the Bighorns (5-9) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.