ST. LOUIS — The morning started about 30 minutes behind schedule, as the North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks’ charter bus arrived at the M&M’s Center closer to 8:30 a.m. than its scheduled 8 a.m. time Monday.
Assistant coach Chad Bailey showed up to the rink at 6:30 a.m. to pack supplies from the coaches office and write a packing list for the players. Led by Luke Fundator, the Hawks arrived shortly after to pick up their sharpened skates, pack equipment bags and prepare to load the bus.
The flurry of activity around the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center slowed by 8 a.m. as players ate McDonald’s breakfast, sipped on Starbucks coffee and opened four trays of cookies and brownies a billet mom sent with forward Nick Wieben.
When the players caught sight of the bus through the windows on the far end of the rink, they threw equipment and duffel bags onto their shoulders, picked up cases of water and Gatorade and moved outside. The charter bus, usually adorned with a Sheridan Hawks logo on the side, now had a 4-foot decal of a photo from the Hawks’ Frontier Division Championship game with the text “Frontier Division Champions” to the left of the bus door.
The photo prompted verbal awe from the players, and the Hawks speculated which player the bus driver had photoshopped a 00 Hawks jersey onto next to the team photo.
“It’s Anze Kopitar,” forward Nick Wieben said and laughed, referencing the NHL LA Kings forward. “I swear that’s Anze Kopitar,” he said to his teammates as they filed onto the bus.
Before the Northeast Generals and North Iowa Bulls stand between the Sheridan Hawks and a Fraser Cup in the first round of the NA3HL national tournament, 1,168 miles and a two-day bus trip stood between the Hawks and St. Peters, Missouri. The team watched eight movies, took an indefinite number of naps and consumed countless snacks ahead of a 8:13 p.m. arrival Tuesday at their St. Louis hotel.
Head coach Andy Scheib works with the Hawks’ bus driver about pick-up and drop-off times, though the host team typically coordinates food and hotel during the regular season. The NA3HL helped book hotels for the team for the national tournament, but lunch and dinner on the road were left for the six qualified teams to plan themselves.
“When you’re at home, you feel comfortable and everything’s there if you need it,” Bailey said. “When you’re on the road, you either have it with you or you don’t. For the days leading up to the road trip, I’m thinking, ‘What do I need for myself? What does the team need? What does an individual guy need? To make sure we’re as prepared as possible.”
Sheridan Hawks team president Brent Milner wished the team good luck around 8:45 a.m. Monday, and the bus pulled out of the Whitney Rink parking lot minutes later, though a forgotten wallet and bucket of DVDs forced the driver to loop back to the arena. By 9:08 a.m., the Hawks turned onto Interstate 90 East to begin the first leg of their journey.
By the time the bus flew past the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Scheib had put on the movie “American Sniper” and players settled into their seats. The movie drowned out the occasional conversation, as many of the Hawks slept with hoods pulled over their eyes and blankets pulled over their chests, feet criss-crossing the bus aisle.
The movie “Neighbors,” the second DVD of the day, had been playing for only half an hour when the bus pulled into a Pilot Travel Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, at 12:16 p.m. Sheridan’s bus driver filled the bus with gas, and the Hawks spent 30 minutes filling their arms with sweet and salty snacks, water bottles and Subway sandwiches.
Bailey grabbed Little Trees air fresheners for the bus’ bathroom, and defenseman Davis Smidt picked a handful of bumper stickers for his cooler back home. Forward Jacob Cummings and Bailey shared Sour Patch watermelon, their road trip essential.
Lunchtime brought on a similar quiet as the morning, though players turned their attention to the TV screen at the front of the bus when Scheib put on a DVD that cataloged his junior hockey season with the Dubuque Thunderbirds.
When the DVD buffered one too many times, Cummings petitioned to watch “Zombieland” as linemate Blake Billings joined Cummings in his seat at the front of the bus.
“I’m kind of becoming a movie guy,” Cummings said to Billings, “Until my eyes close,” Cummings finished — a self-proclaimed “big sleeper” during road trips and one of his teammate’s nominations for the best traveler.
Nearly every player had a seat to himself, though goaltenders Luke Fundator and Michael Swarner shared a row, and defenseman Simon Herz and forward Nathan Gilleshammer shared occasionally. Players claimed their seats back in October with little adjustment as the season progressed, though trades are made between players for better spots.
Between 4 and 4:38 p.m., the bus crossed into the central time zone while Bailey and forward Gavin Miller discussed playoff beards, French and Cummings contemplated what it would be like appearing on both “Survivor” and “Naked and Afraid,” then Scheib attempted to catch Gushers in his mouth at the front of the bus thrown by French four rows back.
“It’s those memories you never forget — those memories on the bus,” French said.
Dinner at HuHot in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, served as the next source of entertainment around 6:30 p.m., and players darted to the Scheels sporting goods store next door — goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos proudly recounted riding the ferris wheel — before returning to the bus for the final two-and-a-half-hour stretch to Fremont, Nebraska.
“We’re at the hotel, motel, Holiday Inn,” French sang when the bus pulled into the hotel parking lot at 10:25 p.m. and the day of travel ended 12-and-a-half-hours after it began.
The players felt Monday’s long day of travel in their legs when they took the ice for just more than an hour at the Sidner Ice Arena in the Fremont Family YMCA at 11 a.m. Tuesday after a campus tour of Midland University. The Warriors’ hockey team typically practices on the Olympic-sized rink, and former Hawks players and current Warriors Kolten Wright, Trevor Timm and Jack Royer jumped in on several of Sheridan’s drills.
“I felt like a 50-year-old man,” Cummings said.
“The worst part has got to be the bus legs,” Wong-Ramos said.
Before loading the bus for the final six hours of the 16-hour trip to St. Louis, players kicked around a soccer ball and ate Firehouse Subs.
“We are one movie away,” Bailey said around 4:30 p.m. “One movie and some change away.”
“The Social Network” played on the TV screen for 13 minutes before the bus pulled into a travel plaza that housed a Dairy Queen and Wendy’s as the final pit stop of the trip.
“To pass the time,” Scheib and Bailey answered in unison when asked why they marathon movies most of the players ignore, though “The Social Network” appeared to capture the attention of the Hawks before many took their final nap of the trip.
The bus filled with chatter an hour before it pulled into the hotel that will become home for at least the next four days as players woke up and seat hopped. A discussion about the Hawks’ glove design for next year, an exchange of high school hockey stories and a healthy amount of banter made it easy for Wieben to sum up the benefits of road trips.
“You always learn something or you create a good memory by having fun on the bus,” Wieben said. “The bus rides aren’t meant to be boring and sit there and not enjoy it. They’re made for making memories.”
The Hawks take the ice as the No. 1 seed for the Fraser Cup national tournament and play the Northeast Generals at 3 p.m. MDT Thursday and the North Iowa Bulls at 3 p.m. MDT Friday at the St. Peters Rec Plex.