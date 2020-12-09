SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks boast a 12-1 record, 11-game winning streak, two goal scorers in the top five of the NA3HL and the second-best goalie in the league. They sit second in the Frontier Division and second in the NA3HL, while averaging just less than 10 goals per game.
This weekend, they’ll take their talents to Mason City, Iowa, to play the North Iowa Bulls and St. Louis Jr. Blues as part of the Bulls Holiday Classic. Sheridan will play three games and one abbreviated showcase-format game Thursday through Saturday against the West Division’s Bulls and Central Division’s Jr. Blues.
The out-of-division North American 3 Hockey League play serves as an opportunity for Sheridan to understand what it will take to compete for a championship in the near future.
“I’m sick and tired of hiding it — we’re better than everyone else in our division,” head coach Andy Scheib said, “and we need to play teams out of the division if we expect to go to the Fraser Cup.”
Due to the NA3HL canceling its annual mid-December showcase due to COVID-19 and other scheduling changes, the three teams’ head coaches wanted to emulate the multi-day, multi-game tournament, albeit on a smaller scale. The organizations worked through the logistics, and Sheridan’s bus pulled away from the M&M’s Center late Tuesday night to begin the 11-hour drive to Iowa.
After 10-2 and 9-0 wins against the Yellowstone Quake (5-11) last weekend, the Hawks took the ice for practice Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the 11-3 Bulls and 5-5-1 Jr. Blues. Scheib said the team understands the hard work and effort it will take to beat its competition this weekend and noted the players are “excited enough on their own” without needing additional encouragement.
Defenseman Dakota Kott expects the Hawks to put together 60-minute efforts against the league’s sixth-ranked North Iowa Bulls and the Central Division’s fourth-ranked St. Louis Jr. Blues.
“It’ll be a good measuring stick because North Iowa is a proven team, and this is only our second year in Sheridan here, so we’ve got a lot to prove,” Kott said, “but I think we can do it.”
Besides the stiffer competition, Kott said the six-day road trip will function as a team bonding experience and Sheridan looks forward to out-of-division games despite the cancellation of the annual showcase.
As part of an organization only in its second year in the NA3HL, the Sheridan Hawks’ president will join the team on the road to watch the competition and learn more about how to run a championship program — North Iowa has won the Fraser Cup three times in the past 10 years, while St. Louis has won the championship trophy six times in the previous 20 years.
“It’ll be good to see how they do it, so we can learn from them,” Scheib said.
Playing against historically successful teams, the Hawks don’t expect fatigue to factor into their performance. Sheridan will play one game Thursday night, one game Friday night and two games Saturday, though Sheridan will play the afternoon game against the Jr. Blues Saturday in a midget showcase format with a 10-minute warmup period and two 25-minute halves.
“It shouldn’t be an issue,” assistant coach and off-ice coach Chad Bailey said about possible fatigue. “We’re working out constantly. Guys are in the gym. Guys are taking care of their bodies.”
Just this week, Scheib acquired forwards Lucas Helland from the Islanders Hockey Club in the United States Premier Hockey League and Tony Brings from the NA3HL’s Willmar WarHawks to add depth to Sheridan’s roster. Veteran forward Peyton Kesselhon will miss the showcase due to injury, though forward Logan Syrup and defenseman Nick Tigges return to the lineup.
Sheridan will need adaptability from all its players, as Scheib expects the pace of play and skill level to surprise the Hawks, who have recently fallen into simply “going through the motions” against their Frontier Division opponents.
The games won’t count toward the teams’ records or points in the standings, but the head coach hopes the competition will challenge his team.
“As the weekend goes on, I want to see us progressively getting better,” Scheib said. “I’m not expecting to win 10-0 or 13-0 — that is not my expectation at all. I want to go out there and compete."
Sheridan plays North Iowa Thursday at 6:30 p.m., St. Louis Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and then North Iowa Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the weekend. HockeyTV.com will stream all of the Hawks’ games.