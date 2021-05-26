SHERIDAN — Sheridan Hawks forwards Blake Billings and Jacob Cummings lingered with their teammates on the ice at the St. Peters Rec-Plex after the final horn sounded a 7-1 loss to the Rochester Grizzlies in the North American 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup Championship semifinals. Before the pair left their junior hockey careers behind, they embraced just in front of Sheridan’s bench.
“‘It’s just a step,’” Cummings said he told Billings. “‘It sucks now, but it’ll make us better.’”
Though Billings and Cummings ended their time with the Sheridan Hawks April 18 in St. Peters, Missouri, they will take their friendship and on-ice chemistry to Phoenix, Arizona, and Grand Canyon University this fall. Billings committed to play for the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I program May 5, Cummings announced his commitment nine days later and both said they chose the school, in part, because of the warm weather Arizona promises.
The NA3HL’s top-two goal scorers and point getters for the 2020-21 season became friends after Cummings arrived in Sheridan just over one year ago. The Anchorage, Alaska, native played six games with the Hawks during the 2019-20 season, notching two goals and adding five assists before the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
A member of the organization’s inaugural 2019-20 season, Sheridan native Billings led the Hawks that season with 85 points (37 goals, 42 assists) and appeared in the 2020 NA3HL Top Prospects tournament.
The two — who spent the better part of the recent 2020-21 season on and off the ice together — didn’t speak to each other for almost a week after they met.
“I didn’t talk to him until maybe four or five days in,” Billings said and laughed. “We sat next to each other in the locker room, and I was super awkward. I thought he wasn’t going to be good, but then he turned out to be a stud.”
Cummings confirmed Billings retelling of how they met, saying a bus trip to Helena, Montana, in February 2020 showed the pair their opposite personalities complemented each other.
“We definitely have the same sense of humor, for sure,” Cummings said. “He’s just a lot quieter than I am, so I bring out the fun side of him.”
“He likes to throw a lot of jokes around,” Billings said. “And I like to laugh at jokes.”
Billings and Cummings played on the same forward line for almost the entirety of the 2020-21 season, and halfway through the Hawks’ historic year and their final year of junior hockey eligibility, they realized they wanted to play collegiately together. They traveled to visit GCU together, liked campus and the hockey facilities and decided prior to the Hawks’ championship run they would commit to the school once the season ended.
Sheridan Hawks head coach Andy Scheib has watched Billings and Cummings grow into the players they are today, describing Billings as a “hard working guy who can put the puck in the net” and Cummings “so different, but so the same, at the same time.” Both played integral roles in the Hawks winning the league title during the regular season, finishing the regular season 39-1, becoming Frontier Division champions and competing for a Fraser Cup National Championship in the organization’s second year.
“Those two together were a big reason as to why we were as successful as we were,” Scheib said.
Familiar with recruiting hockey players himself, Scheib knows the benefit of a program signing teammates to compete with each other. A forward line’s goal scoring success depends on the linemates’ chemistry, and off-ice friendships only elevate productivity on the ice.
Cummings finds it hard to pinpoint why the pair play so well together, as he led the league with 112 points in 39 games during the regular season, scoring 39 goals and recording 73 assists to average 2.87 points per game. Centering their line, Billings finished with 79 points (37 goals, 42 assists) in 40 games during the regular season — an average of 2.08 points per game.
“It’s probably because I’m just screaming at him the whole time for the puck,” Cummings said. “He always does a great job of finding me. Then when I don’t find him, he always comes back and gives me the death stare and looks down the bench at me.
“I have to say, ‘I know I’m sorry,’” Cummings joked. “‘I’ll do better next time.’”
“Sometimes, I do,” Billings said and laughed. “But he also does a very good job of giving the puck out.”
After spending the offseason in Alaska, Cummings misses his Sheridan teammates and most looks forward to living with Billings and fellow former Sheridan Hawk Gavin Miller. The pair takes their team-first mentality to the ice that drove their success with the Hawks.
“We just wanted to win every night,” Cummings said. “That’s all we wanted to do.”
Cummings hopes he and Billings will play on the same line for the Grand Canyon Antelopes, though their somewhat unlikely friendship will continue in Phoenix regardless of forward line combinations.
“I think the best part is not talking to him for four or five days, and then turning out to be pretty good friends,” Billings said. “And now we’re going to college together.”
Billings and Cummings are the fourth and fifth Sheridan Hawks who will play collegiately in the fall, joining Jonathon Teasdale (SUNY-Buffalo State, NCAA DIII), Justin Schwartzmiller (Concordia University, NCHA DIII) and Nick Wieben (Concordia University, NCHA DIII).