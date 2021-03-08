SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks beat the Yellowstone Quake 7-1 Friday night and 10-2 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to 32 games. The Hawks (33-1) maintain their status as the No. 1 team in Frontier Division and league with the series sweep.
Five different Hawks scored Friday night, and defenseman Nick Tigges scored two goals and recorded one assist to lead Sheridan. Forward Derek Humphreys scored one goal and added two assists, and forward Zach Brydges also recorded two assists.
Goaltender Luke Fundator stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced, and goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced Saturday.
Forward Blake Billings recorded seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) to pace the Hawks Saturday, while forward Jacob Cummings scored two goals and added three assists, defenseman Brice French notched four points (1 goal, 3 assists) and Humphreys tallied four assists.
Former Quake forward Jack Harris scored two goals and recorded one goal for the Hawks against his former team.
Sheridan next hosts the Missoula Jr. Bruins at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.