SHERIDAN — Wearing specially-designed military appreciation jerseys during the weekend’s games against the Yellowstone Quake, the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks weathered two physical contests to extend their winning streak to 11 games and improve to 12-1.
Though the 10-2 Friday score and 9-0 Saturday final again showed the Hawks’ skill, head coach Andy Scheib, who harps on avoiding the formation of bad habits, would have liked to have seen more discipline from his team.
“I thought we were pretty sloppy,” Scheib said post-game Saturday. “I think in the first period, we came out pretty strong, but as the game went on, we scored so many goals so fast that they’re getting complacent and comfortable.”
Sheridan scored within the opening minute both Friday and Saturday against the Quake (5-11), with forward Blake Billings netting a goal in 47 seconds Friday, and forward Joe Teasdale scoring a mere 34 seconds into the contest Saturday.
After the quick start, however, the Hawks lapsed into a couple minutes of back-and-forth play both nights but ended the first periods with multi-goal leads — the game-winning goals came within the first 20 minutes of play Friday and Saturday.
After Billings struck first Friday, Teasdale scored at 7:34 and defenseman Simon Herz scored just less than two minutes later to make it 3-0 before the halfway point of the first period. Herz’s goal would ultimately be the game-winner, though forwards Justin Schwartzmiller and Nathan Gilleshammer added a goal each to make it 5-0.
The Quake added a late goal against Sheridan goaltender James Downie to send the teams to their locker rooms with the 5-1 Hawks advantage.
Teasdale, defenseman Briar Sylvester and forward Stepan Ruta added goals in the second before Yellowstone countered with another tally. But forward Lucas Gudz scored with just less than four minutes left in the period to end 40 minutes of play with a 9-2 lead for Sheridan.
The third period began relatively uneventfully until Teasdale fed defenseman Zach Carson to the left of the left faceoff dot. Carson ripped a wrist shot past Quake goaltender Hudgel Selk top shelf, exploding Selk’s water bottle in the process.
The goal at 5:26 in the third would be the game’s last and the final horn sounded a 10-2 win for the Hawks.
Teasdale led Sheridan with two goals and two assists, while Schwartzmiller logged three points (one goal, two assists) and several other Hawks found the scoresheet. Teasdale, a former North American Hockey League player who arrived in Sheridan after the Jamestown Rebels ceased operations for the season due to COVID-19, is one of three NAHL players to join the Hawks’ roster — additions who have elevated their teammates’ games.
“Guys are trying to be like them,” Scheib said. “They played a year in the [NAHL], and they know what it takes to stick there and have that experience. Teasdale coming, especially, he kind of stepped everyone’s game up.”
Fellow Jamestown Rebel Zach Brydges showed his experience Saturday, as the forward scored four goals and added one assist against the Quake.
“I just had a lot of open lanes and had a lot of opportunities to shoot the puck, and I took advantage of it,” Brydges said. “A lot of them went in, so that was nice.”
Defenseman Dakota Kott, another Jamestown product, tallied three assists, while Schwartzmiller replicated his one goal and two assists performance from Friday.
Penalties marred Saturday’s second period, forcing goaltender Luke Fundator to make several saves en route to the 9-0 Sheridan win and Fundator’s first shutout of the season. Downie’s Friday performance forced him to relinquish the league’s best goaltending title, though he still boasts a .83 goals against average after six games played to sit in second place.
The tandem gives their teammates an opportunity to win every night.
“I’m confident in both of them,” Scheib said. “… They’re one and two, been rotating games, so it’s huge to know we can have confidence in both goalies. It makes a good team.”
Forward Jacob Cummings ended the weekend with one goal and three assists, and he remains No. 1 in the league with 48 points. Billings scored two goals and had one assist as he sits fourth in the league with 31 points and has recorded a point in every one of the Hawks’ 13 games.
Sheridan hits the road this week, traveling to play exhibition games against the West Division’s North Iowa Bulls (11-3) and the Central Division’s St. Louis Jr. Blues (5-5-1). The Hawks will play four games in three days from Thursday to Saturday.