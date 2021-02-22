SHERIDAN — When the final horn sounded the end of the Sheridan Hawks game against the Missoula Jr. Bruins Saturday night and a 4-2 victory, the Hawks secured the regular season Frontier Division title with their 29-1 record.
The win against the former No. 2 team in the Frontier Division pushed Sheridan’s win streak to 28 games and keeps it atop the North American 3 Hockey League standings.
Missoula (19-12-2) jumped to a 1-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first period, though Sheridan forward Blake Billings scored his 29th goal of the season at 9:18 of the second period to tie the game. Defenseman Brice French scored his first goal as a Hawk 1:28 later to give Sheridan the lead.
The second period ended showing the Hawks’ 2-1 lead, and Zach Brydges, a forward traditionally who recently began playing as a defenseman, scored his first goal in 11 games at 4:16 of the third period to extend Sheridan’s lead.
The Jr. Bruins’ forward Shane Dotto scored just past the halfway mark of the final period to bring Missoula within one goal, but forward Jack Harris scored at 13:56 of the third period to essentially ice the game. Goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced to help the Hawks to the 4-2 win. Forward Justin Schwartzmiller finished with two assists, and Brydges and Billings tallied an assist each to finish as the three Sheridan players with multi-point games.
The Hawks hit the road to play the Bozeman Icedogs (12-16-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.