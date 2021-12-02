SHERIDAN — The 2021 National Finals Rodeo kicks off Thursday and runs through Dec. 11 in Las Vegas. Each night’s performances will air from 6:45 to 9 p.m. MST on the Cowboy Channel.
The rodeo will include seven events. The top 15 qualifiers in each event will battle for the gold buckle and a split of the $10.25 million purse.
Three Wyoming natives will compete: saddle bronc rider Brody Cress from Hillsdale, bareback rider Cole Reiner from Buffalo and barrel racer Amanda Welsh from Gillette.
Dusty Tuckness of Cody will appear as a bullfighter.
Zeke Thurston, who attended Sheridan College, also will participate. Thurston is a two-time world champion in saddle bronc riding and currently ranks sixth in the world.