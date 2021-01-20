SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s Chapter of the National Football Foundation announced 11 high school finalists for the 2020 Scholar-Athlete awards Tuesday, and Sheridan High School senior lineman Quinton Mangus was chosen as the 4A representative.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extra curricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Additionally, to qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Prior to the NFF selection Tuesday, the Wyoming Coaches Association named Mangus to the All-State 4A football team as an offensive and defensive lineman this year — Mangus earned identical accolades in 2019 and finished the 2020 season ranked as the No. 15 best defensive player.
The senior averaged 11.5 defensive points and six tackles per game, while recording 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks to help Sheridan’s rush defense and team defense to rank first in the 4A at the end of the season.
The finalists for the NFF’s Scholar-Athlete Award, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship.
Details of the award ceremony are undetermined at this time due to COVID-19 considerations.