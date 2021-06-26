SHERIDAN — The last thing Dalton Nelson remembers is the ball flying over his head.
The next thing he recalls is being loaded into an ambulance.
On June 10, Nelson was playing right field for the Sheridan Troopers in Gillette when the Riders’ Jason Fink hit a pop fly. It initially looked like a routine play for Nelson, but the wind was blowing out toward right, and the ball kept carrying.
Nelson turned and sprinted back on the ball. As it soared over his head for a home run, he collided with the outfield wall and knocked himself unconscious. He spent four and a half minutes out cold.
“I didn’t feel it at all,” Nelson said. “I was more focused on where the ball was. I ran into the wall without looking.”
Nelson was diagnosed with a mild concussion and sat out 10 games. He returned last Monday, and in the seven games between then and Friday, he blistered the ball with a batting average near .500.
“It feels fantastic (to be back),” Nelson said.
But in the hours and days after his injury, he didn’t feel so great. He said he spent only an hour in the hospital, getting a CT scan on his head. He also sat through X-rays on his right wrist, which he had jammed into the wall on impact, but it wasn’t broken.
He experienced headaches and drowsiness, but those dissipated within the first few days. He passed the imPact Test and had to be five days symptom-free before being allowed to play.
“I don't feel anything now,” Nelson said. “But I think what helped me is, that was the first concussion I’ve ever had.”
Nelson did attend a few games during his absence from playing. He tried to pick up on the opposing team’s tendencies from his dugout and relay those to his teammates. But he just wanted to play.
Sheridan went 4-6 in the contests Nelson missed.
“Watching the team struggle a little bit while I had to sit there and do nothing kind of sucked,” he said.
Troopers coach Ben Phillips knows the team missed Nelson while he was on the mend.
“He was hot before he (got hurt),” Phillips said. “So it was tough to lose him for the five conference games that we had to play with him out. I honestly think that, if he was in the lineup against Laramie, we, at least, win one of those games because he was just hitting the ball so well and we just aren't as deep of a lineup without him in there.”
Nelson has always been a talented hitter. Last year, he earned First-Team All-State honors while batting almost .400.
“He hardly ever strikes out and always puts the ball in play,” Phillips said. “He's got hand-eye coordination that you just can’t teach.”
But Nelson felt his timing at the plate was off in the first two games of his return June 21. He tallied one hit in seven at-bats.
The next day, before a home doubleheader against Gillette, Nelson arrived at Thorne-Rider Park three hours before the first game.
“I just hit until I couldn't hit anymore just to get my feel back,” he said.
He went 3-for-5 with a walk Tuesday night.
He started in right field his first couple games back.
“There wasn’t any hesitancy,” Nelson said. “But there was a lot of jokes going on about, like, PTSD-type stuff from my teammates. I got made fun of quite a bit out there.”
Nelson’s more natural position is catcher. While Cody Kilpatrick had to handle all the catching duties while Nelson was out, Phillips said the two will split time behind the plate to keep both fresh going forward.
Nelson doesn’t really care where he plays, though, as long as he’s in the lineup. He wants to keep his hot streak going and has a desired destination in mind for the rest of the season.
“The state championship,” Nelson said. “We definitely plan on making it to that game.”