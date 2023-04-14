04-14-23 Jacob Vetter Feature_AS 001web.jpg
Jacob Vetter, currently an assitant coach for Sheridan High School tennis will take the reins from head coach Kelly Glackin starting next fall.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Jacob Vetter hired on as the new assistant tennis coach at Sheridan High School this spring, bringing with him experience in Wyoming high school tennis.

Vetter started as a Sheridan Junior High School guidance counselor this year and started with the Broncs tennis squad this spring. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

