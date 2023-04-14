SHERIDAN — Jacob Vetter hired on as the new assistant tennis coach at Sheridan High School this spring, bringing with him experience in Wyoming high school tennis.
Vetter started as a Sheridan Junior High School guidance counselor this year and started with the Broncs tennis squad this spring.
He grew up in Gillette and played tennis for his high school there in both fall and spring seasons. In Gillette, players receive priority on indoor courts, so Vetter said he experienced less issues with weather than Sheridan players do, especially this year.
“I’ve have a season where the weather’s been unreliable in the spring,” Vetter said of his experiences playing in high school and college club tennis. “I think that’s a pretty Wyoming thing. But I’ve been fortunate enough where I played we had indoor court opportunities, so this is a little different for me, realizing that we are really just at the will of whatever the weather is.”
To the new coach, tennis lessons acquired through the years havecarried with him beyond high school.
“I really enjoyed tennis and I thought it gave me a lot of opportunities and great friendships,” Vetter said. “I just wanted to get back in the game on the coaching side of things.”
Although Vetter is just starting his high school coaching career, his two coaching staff members, including head coach Kelley Glackin, will not return for the fall season.
Glackin is expecting her second child and works in Buffalo. She earned Wyoming Coaches Association Coach of the Year in her first year as head coach for the Broncs and Lady Broncs tennis teams.
Despite losing the coaching staff, Vetter said he plans to focus on the spring season before jumping into fall plans.
“I’m just trying to take things slowly and one step at a time,” Vetter said. “I haven’t really thought too much about next season. The other two coaches aren’t coming back, but I’m just trying to focus on right now, see how this goes and take it from there.”
Glackin said before she leaves, she hopes to instill traditions with him to carry on if he stays on as an assistant coach or possibly earns the opportunity to become head coach.
The tennis team travels to Gillette Friday and Saturday to face Green River and Rock Springs.
