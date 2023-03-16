SHERIDAN — New Sheridan High School boys soccer head coach Wade Kinsey knows what he has, and he’s not hiding it. 

The Broncs return 12 seniors, including two-time All-State players in Dane Steel and Colson Coon. Sheridan ended last season as runner-up, losing to Jackson in the title game. Kinsey said the program has been on an upward trajectory the past few seasons and expects that to continue. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

