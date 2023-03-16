SHERIDAN — New Sheridan High School boys soccer head coach Wade Kinsey knows what he has, and he’s not hiding it.
The Broncs return 12 seniors, including two-time All-State players in Dane Steel and Colson Coon. Sheridan ended last season as runner-up, losing to Jackson in the title game. Kinsey said the program has been on an upward trajectory the past few seasons and expects that to continue.
“Without a doubt our goal is to win the state championship. We’ve already discussed that with the team. A lot of coaches in team sports can be fearful of that discussion. You know, the one game at a time kind of thing. I’m not that kind of coach,” Kinsey said. “We will come into the season to play one game at a time because we have to, but we’re on a mission.”
Kinsey said the Broncs feel despite finishing in second place in 4A last season, the respect hasn’t fully been earned yet.
“The same teams will probably be near the top this season, but I don’t think we were respected as much last year,” Kinsey said. “This year is going to be different.”
Not only do the Broncs return a pair of All-Staters but the Broncs also add foreign exchange students Huib Verbeek from the Netherlands and Alejandro Dorrego from Spain.
The Dutch footballer has been practicing with the team since September. Dorrego has also played his native sport with the Broncs for a few months as well.
“It's different for them, but seeing them fit in so quickly has been pretty fun,” Kinsey said.
The first time Bronc head coach started playing on the Sheridan Storm team in fourth grade. He played at Sheridan High School, helped run YMCA soccer camps and officiated games. Kinsey attended and played soccer at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
He eventually moved back to Sheridan where he has coached the Under-19 Storm teams for the past five seasons.
Kinsey wants to bring more of a soccer culture to the program that hasn’t won a state title since 2011. The Broncs have already designed a team scarf well as a flag for fans to wave at games. A music teacher also helped Kinsey create a team anthem called, “Bronc Nation,” which is based on the anthem for Leeds United from England’s Premier League.
“Every athletic program strives to be like the football team but you can’t mimic them,” Kinsey said. “It’s a completely different sport but we can have people look at us through a different lens and get people to understand soccer.”
Kinsey said his team understands what being part of a community is all about as his players have come up with their own ideas to volunteer. A select number of players volunteered at an animal shelter and read books to elementary students.
Kinsey expressed that being the new coach in charge shouldn’t serve as a roadblock to moving ahead.
“It would be different if we had a completely new staff, but everyone is back,” Kinsey said. “I helped with the junior varsity team for the past four seasons so the players are familiar with me. The key contributors on varsity went through my development program.”
Steel believes a key change Kinsey brings to the program will reap benefits.
“One thing that’s different is the players who didn’t play winter sports have already been practicing. That’s added excitement for the guys but for the fans as well,” Steel said.
The Broncs start their season Saturday in Cody.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.