SHERIDAN — More than two years ago, the Sheridan Recreation District and its board drew up a new project. Now, it’s finally coming to fruition.
In November, the Sheridan Recreation Fund burst out of the preliminary stages and initiated its fundraising process. The fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation that allows rec district supporters and local businesses to donate directly to the district. The fund offers five tiers of incentives for donors.
The rec district receives funding through city taxes and Sheridan County School District 2. But a couple years ago, rec district employees and the board noticed they couldn’t spread money to all the projects, maintenance and renovations that warranted it.
“There were just a lot of fixes we didn’t necessarily have money in the bank for, so we wanted to look at funding models that weren’t just based on tax dollars,” Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said.
Thus, the rec board birthed the Sheridan Recreation Fund. A separate committee was established for the fund. It includes three representatives from the rec district board (Jesse Swanke, DJ Dearcorn and Diana Riesen) and four other community members (Don Julian, Darrion Meckle, Kristen Wilkerson and Molly Steel). Swanke said, early on, the fund’s board focused on outlining a vision.
“Our vision is the betterment of the community,” Swanke said. “It might be to improve the walkways. It might be to improve the current facilities people utilize right now. While we’re creating this, the vision is always in the back of our minds.”
Swanke also credits Ulvestad with doing much of the groundwork. Ulvestad said one reason the fund took multiple years to get going was the amount of time it took for the IRS to approve it as a 501(c)(3).
“We didn’t run into any hiccups, but it just took them forever to actually approve us,” Ulvestad said.
Now that it’s up and running, Ulvestad said he has received solid response from local supporters.
When they donate, supporters qualify for five sponsorship tiers. The Community Club is for donations of less than $500. Donors hit the Bronze Club with a $500 contribution, the Silver Club with a $1,000 contribution and the Gold Club with a $1,500 contribution. The highest level is the Platinum Club, which is reserved for gifts of $2,500 or more.
Each tier has its own perks. The Community Club starts with the donor’s name being placed on the sponsor page of the rec district’s website. The top-of-the-line Platinum Club hands out six rewards, including youth teams being named after donors, a banner for the donor hanging at all rec district facilities in the summer and fall, and social media promotion.
All of the donated money goes directly to the rec district, which has already planned its future priorities. Ulvestad said it intends to upgrade the outfields at all of the rec district-controlled baseball and softball facilities and replace the playground at Dan Madia Field. Donors can earmark money for specific rec district programs and projects.
Because of its 501(c)(3) status, the fund also provides the rec district with grant opportunities. The rec district is already a nonprofit, but as a government agency, it is labeled differently than the fund.
“It’ll help us be eligible for more grant funding,” Ulvestad said. “It’ll get us in the door more efficiently than before.”
Now, after more than two years, the Sheridan Recreation District can enact its plans.