SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs have 28 football state titles they can hang their hat on. Now they have something else to stand on — a new playing surface. 

New turf has been laid this month and work is completed. The football stadium also had new LED lights installed. The new playing surface features some new elements, such as yellow sidelines within the 25-yard lines, yellow shadowing on the numbers, and ‘Homer Scott Field’ is written beneath the Bronco on the 50-yard line as opposed to the sidelines. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

