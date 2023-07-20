SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs have 28 football state titles they can hang their hat on. Now they have something else to stand on — a new playing surface.
New turf has been laid this month and work is completed. The football stadium also had new LED lights installed. The new playing surface features some new elements, such as yellow sidelines within the 25-yard lines, yellow shadowing on the numbers, and ‘Homer Scott Field’ is written beneath the Bronco on the 50-yard line as opposed to the sidelines.
The surface was installed by FieldTurf and Sheridan High School Activities Director Kasey Garnhart said the two parties went “back and forth” when choosing the design. The Broncs shared new ideas as they went.
“We were down in Laramie for the state championship game and we were in an indoor practice facility and saw they had trimmed their numbers in yellow and how great it looked,” Garnhart said. “So we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that.’”
Garnhart said he had a team around him that shared their opinions that led to the final product design. His team consisted of former activities director Don Julian, assistant activities director Brick Cegelski and a few coaches.
Garnhart said the new turf cost around $667,000 and many private donors made it all possible.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a great working relationship with not just the school district but with some businesses around town that have really taken care of Sheridan athletics,” Garnhart said.
The old surface had a warranty of eight years and lasted 15 years. The Sheridan varsity football team played 91 games on the old turf and won 71 games, 22 of which were playoff victories. It birthed seven state championship winners and all seven teams played at Homer Scott Field for the semifinal championship game.
“We’ve won a lot of games and had much success on the old turf. We’re hoping to build off that success and carry it to the new one,” Garnhart said.
Members of the community had the opportunity to claim rolls of the old turf surface in June. Sheridan High School dispersed 100 rolls of turf in two hours.
One of the local recipients was Luminous Brewhouse, whose owners installed the turf outside the building near the patio area. Co-owner Mark Law was approached by his son Jonny Law about the opportunity.
“We call ourselves Sheridan’s living room, so we’ve been working on having a backyard feature,” Mark Law said. “We might call it Sheridan’s patio or backyard. We’re not too sure yet.”
Garnhart and Law expressed how heavy the rolls were. They were advertised as weighing 3,000 pounds but with the rubber pellets and rain Sheridan received, it may have weighed up to 5,000 pounds, he said.
Garnhart said the new turf is one of the highest-rated models in the region. At the time of purchase, the University of Utah was the only school to have the model, “vertex core.” Since then, there have been a couple of other high schools that have the surface and the University of Wyoming also has it at their football stadium. The turf features single stems that spread into four spots, which emulate natural grass and help with longevity.
Garnhart hasn’t seen the new LED lights turned on yet, as work is still being completed, but said he is excited about the additional feature.
“It will be fantastic,” Garnhart said. “There won’t be any dark spots, there won’t be any humming noise and we may have the capabilities to perform a light snow for the team intro by our first home game.”
