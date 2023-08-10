SHERIDAN — A familiar name has returned to the Sheridan High School tennis team. Bob Faurot has come out of retirement to coach the Broncs for at least this upcoming season. 

Faurot first started as an assistant coach around the new millennium. He held that position for a decade before taking the helm until 2021. Kelley Glackin coached last year and was named Coach of the Year for Wyoming girls tennis. According to Faurot, she stepped away to focus on family, as she gave birth to her second child. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

