SHERIDAN — A familiar name has returned to the Sheridan High School tennis team. Bob Faurot has come out of retirement to coach the Broncs for at least this upcoming season.
Faurot first started as an assistant coach around the new millennium. He held that position for a decade before taking the helm until 2021. Kelley Glackin coached last year and was named Coach of the Year for Wyoming girls tennis. According to Faurot, she stepped away to focus on family, as she gave birth to her second child.
The returning head coach said he was torn if he should return but said it’s been refreshing to be back on the courts.
“This is the best time for fishing there is,” Faurot said. “I made the commitment to be head coach mid-July and I had two and a half weeks to get my summer’s worth of fishing in, but now that I’m on the court — I feel enthused. I wish I could get up there and do some more fishing but it will have to wait until October.”
Tennis practices started Aug. 7 and Faurot said he’s liked what he’s seen from the team.
“They’re looking good. I’m pleased with what I see. It’s going to be tough because I’ve got eight players that are on a varsity team and it’ll be tough to cut it down to that. The boys especially are going to be tough because there are about 16 deep that are in the conversation.”
Teammates Cael Hamrick and Huib Verbeek were the highest finishing boys in the state last season. Hamrick will be playing fall baseball and Verbeek, an exchange student during the 2022-2023 school year, returned to the Netherlands.
Alli Ligocki won the state championship in No. 1 doubles last season but is without her All-State partner this season. The All-State freshmen Gabby and Mia Rabon moved to South Carolina with their family. Ella Bilyeu won’t return to the court due to an injury suffered during soccer season. The Lady Broncs also lost a pair to graduation.
“Our roster got decimated from last year on the girls side,” Faurot said. “Out of our eight starters, we’ve lost five. Luckily, we have young girls with potential to develop into a starter and some of the returners who weren’t on varsity are going to have to step up and fight for it.”
Ligocki will play No. 1 singles this season. She last played singles her sophomore season.
“(Ligocki) will cover more ground this season,” Faurot said. “She’s a force up at the net. And she’s a singles player that gets to the net a lot. She intimidates her opponents by her net play.”
Ligocki said she has put pressure on herself to perform well for her senior season.
“I put more pressure on myself this season since I did so well last season,” Ligocki said. “It would be a letdown if I didn’t place at state. But I also want to leave a good culture and show the younger classmen who seniors are supposed to lead.”
