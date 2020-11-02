SHERIDAN — Since the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks last took the ice against the Butte Cobras Oct. 10, they endured two weeks of quarantine and added four new players to their roster. To end the 20-day stretch without competitive play, the Hawks traveled to Cody and beat the Yellowstone Quake 9-0 Friday night.
Sheridan improved to 4-1 with the win, its nine-goal performance helped the team to lead the North American 3 Hockey League in goals for, with 57, and goaltender James Downie’s effort led to his and the team’s third shutout of the season.
Though head coach Andy Scheib said the Hawks looked lackadaisical at times, he attributed the lethargy to the team’s lack of ice time for 14 days and suggested the team’s dominance through five games will likely be characteristic for Sheridan.
“I think that with the players we’ve added and the depth that we have,” Scheib said, pausing to find the right words, “we’re good.”
The Hawks are good enough to boast the league’s leading goal-scorer, point-getter and goaltender, while adding two players from the North American Hockey League, the Tier II junior hockey league that serves as the parent to the NA3HL.
Forward Logan Syrup scored two goals in Sheridan’s Friday night win to now lead the NA3HL with 12 goals, forward Jacob Cummings went point-less against the Quake but still leads the league with 17 assists and 21 points and Downie’s three shutouts and perfect 1.000 save percentage tops the goaltender standings.
Justin Schwartzmiller (2g), Blake Billings (1g, 1a) Luke Desmarais (1g, 1a) and Stepan Ruta (1g, 1a) all notched points up front. While Jonathon Teasdale (1g), Zach Carson (2a) and Simon Herz (1a) recorded points from the blue line.
Sheridan’s new additions found the back of the net Friday, as well. Defenseman Zach Brydges scored a goal and added an assist, while forward Taylor Frerichs had an assist.
Brydges joined the team from the NAHL’s Jamestown Rebels in New York, where he played 44 games and recorded three goals and four assists. The defenseman played on the top line with Desmarais and Syrup, and Scheib said he’ll be relied on as a goal-scorer.
A 6-foot-2-inch forward, Frerichs played a game with the North City Iowa Bulls before joining the team last week and donning a Hawks sweater Friday.
“They’re a good hardworking team,” Frerichs said after his first Sheridan practice Thursday. “To start off, I love the boys already. I’m excited to get to know them all and work hard with them all season.”
Scheib acquired Lucas Gudz, another tall forward, from the St. Louis Jr. Blues and Dakota Kott from the Jamestown Rebels two weeks ago. Gudz had 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 35 games with St. Louis and played “tremendously” against Yellowstone, per Scheib, and the head coach said Kott will be a shut-down defenseman who skates well and sees the ice well.
Regardless of a player’s experience with or away from Sheridan and if they play on the top line as a goal-scorer or third line as a role-player, Scheib expects the same effort from the Hawks.
“I don’t care how much skill you have,” Scheib said, “but I’ll take effort over skill any day of the week.”
Billings and forward Gavin Miller help facilitate the integration into Scheib’s culture and system as team captains.
“I just treat everyone the same,” Billings said. “… I treat Gavin the same as I treat all the new rookies and all the new kids we get.”
The team’s chemistry on the ice still needs work, Billings added, but Sheridan’s 9-0 performance Friday bodes well for the future.
And Sheridan’s goal-scoring evidently experienced no lingering effects from its positive COVID-19 tests and corresponding 14-day quarantines — the Hawks recorded four shorthanded goals, but failed to capitalize during their power plays. But the players admitted their lung capacity and overall fitness level diminished while sequestering at home.
The Hawks will put in their first full week of practice this week in an effort to build stamina and team chemistry, while working to replicate their dominant performance vs. the Quake last week against the Butte Cobras Friday and Saturday.
“We can’t get lackadaisical and be comfortable with what we’re doing,” Scheib said. “As soon as we do that, we’re going to get outworked, and we’re going to get beat.”
Puck drop in Butte is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:05 p.m. Saturday.