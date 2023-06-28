SHERIDAN — In the captivating world of golf, where precision meets passion, a young athlete’s skills on the green are turning heads among older players.
Declan Jacobson is an 11-year-old from Sheridan that has shown unwavering dedication to his craft.
The avid golfer won the Puget Sound Amateur Invitational in Washington in October and this month won the 11-13 age group at the Wyoming Junior PGA Championships in Laramie. Recent University of Wyoming graduate and former Cowboy golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham gave Declan a text to congratulate him. Coe-Kirkham and Declan play golf together whenever Coe-Kirkham is in town.
“He’s one of the guys I really look up to,” Declan said.
Declan along with locals Zach and Boone Flint have qualified for the Mountain States Drive, Chip and Putt Championships in Coeur-d’Alene, Idaho, in August.
Declan said he first picked up plastic clubs when he was 1 year old. When he was 2 years old, his father, Arik Jacobson, sawed off an old seven iron to play with in the front years. Declan’s first golf memories were playing with his coach and former Power Horn Golf Club director Tucker Coumbe.
Declan said he plays golf every day in the summer. His family has a membership at The Powder Horn but he also spends a lot of time at Kendrick Golf Course. He also plays basketball, soccer and football. Declan said golf is his true love.
“I feel like it can take me further in life. I can play golf much longer. I can have fun with it for a long time,” Declan said.
If Declan isn’t on the links, he may be in his family’s basement where he has a putting area along with a net to catch his fiery drives. A dry-erase board with golf notes and goals leans against the concrete wall. Declan is currently working on getting the ball in the hole in two putts once on the green.
Declan says his drives distance 215 to 220 feet on average despite his youth. He said his dad has the edge in golf due to having more power. But Declan lit up at the thought of beating his dad in the coming years. Declan estimates he may be able to defeat his dad when he’s in eighth grade.
Declan’s mother, Jeriann Jacobson, expressed pride in her son.
“There are times when the tournaments don’t go as expected. In his mind, he lost. But we’ll make the long drive home and the first thing he wants to do is get dropped off at the Powder Horn,” Jeriann Jacobson said. “He knows what it takes to accomplish his goals. And he loves the process. It’s such a healthy activity as well, it’s outside and away from electronics.”
Declan hopes to start his own golf clothing brand in the next year. He plans to have more vibrant and colorful designs that are nature focused. Declan said golf helps him in life outside the course.
“It’s given me patience,” Jacobson said. “You really have to focus and get locked in. A lot of the game is mental. You have to tell yourself you’re going to make it. You need to have confidence in yourself. If you have a bad shot, just move on to the next one and forget about it.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.