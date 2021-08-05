SHERIDAN — Last school year, with COVID-19 limiting capacities at many sporting events, the best way to watch all the local high school action might’ve been on your TV.
That, or your smartphone, computer or wherever you could access the NFHS Network.
The network is an online, subscription-based platform that streams live events and keeps them on demand for later viewing. It is used by Sheridan High School, Big Horn High School, Tongue River High School and Arvada-Clearmont High School. It enjoyed a big jump in viewership last year.
“I think the explosion has centered around the fact that COVID limited capacities,” Sheridan Activities Director Don Julian said. “So I’m very interested to see what this year will bring if we end up not having (COVID) restrictions at all — which, right now, we don’t. My gut feeling is, now that so many people got subscribed and did it this past year, they’re probably going to continue.”
All four schools will continue the broadcasts this year.
“I definitely think it’s worthwhile,” Arvada-Clearmont Activities Director Jennifer Betz said.
Despite the streams being housed on the NFHS Network, the schools run them. For most events, the schools use a Pixellot camera, which follows motion and can operate autonomously.
The schools are able to air most sporting events and some non-sport performances like concerts and graduation ceremonies. There are a few sports, like tennis, golf and cross-country, that are difficult to broadcast because of the setup involved.
“There are people whose grandchildren are playing at Big Horn or Sheridan or Tongue River, and they’re snowbirds,” Big Horn Activities Director Mike Daley said. “They’re living in Arizona or Texas or something like that. They’re able to watch the games and watch their grandkids play. It’s helped out in a lot of different ways. The feedback has been good.”
The NFHS charges a fee to watch broadcasts, but last year, Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River paid $3,000 for a school-wide subscription, meaning any of their supporters could follow their teams for free. That practice will continue this year at those three institutions.
Arvada-Clearmont discussed paying for it, but the school board ultimately decided against it.
“We just didn’t know if we were going to have enough people use the feature to make it worth the school board paying the fee,” Betz said.
The NFHS Network includes advertisements, but the schools are able to do additional advertisements on their own broadcasts, too. Both Julian and Daley said they’re exploring that possibility, which would bring in money to help pay for the fee.
The broadcasts also could develop into an extension of the classroom for students. At Big Horn, Daley is toying with the idea of having a student work as a play-by-play broadcaster for some games. And at Sheridan, Julian is searching for ways to get students more involved, even if it’s something like setting up or operating a camera.
“We’re hoping it leads into a broadcast journalism (type of program) where kids are learning that business,” Julian said.
During the 2020-21 school year, Sheridan High School’s streams reached more than 77,000 total viewers. Its single-event peak was 6,493 viewers for the Sheridan vs. Cheyenne Central varsity football game last fall. The most popular non-football event: a music performance which hit more than 2,100 viewers.
“We’re hoping it grows into something that becomes pretty special for our school,” Julian said,