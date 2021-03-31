SHERIDAN — At any given Sheridan High School girls soccer practice, a slew of eight assistant coaches play as the Lady Broncs’ opponents when scrimmaging, offer one-on-one advice during pauses in the action and shout “good shot, Coach” to their peers while similarly cheering on the Sheridan competitors. Including head coach Kevin Rizer, the nine coaches have focused on building a family-like culture to lead the Lady Broncs to a 3-1-1 record after a 5-0 loss at Thunder Basin Tuesday afternoon.
“I believe strongly in surrounding yourself with great people,” Rizer said. “And that’s what we have. … For me, it’s about hiring people who will do things right, and going to speak life into our young ladies.”
Though the nine coaches bring various personalities and soccer experience to the field, all but one played for or were taught by Rizer, and they have spent the early part of the season ensuring they mesh together via pre-practice and post-practice meetings. Mutual respect for each coach’s position welcomed the four newest assistant coaches into the Lady Broncs’ season long, championship goals.
The greatest benefit of the larger coaching staff shows itself when Rizer blows his whistle during practice to stop play to coach certain players. Rizer’s assistant coaches each turn to a player and offer their advice from goalkeeper to forward. Sometimes used in scrimmages to bring scouting reports from film to field or utilized for their life advice, Sheridan’s assistant coaches spend practice engaged with the soccer players.
Daniel Hawker mixes demonstration with explanation, while Joe Shassetz prefers to lead by example, but all assistant coaches say they prioritize development and have fun as part of Sheridan’s girls program’s culture.
“I found it very easy to connect to the coaching staff,” Hawker said. “There’s a separate camaraderie too, in the coaching staff, that is a good thing. It builds off that team culture.”
Varsity assistant coach Hawker, a Wales, United Kingdom, native, previously coached the Campbell County Camels and in Nebraska before Sheridan hired him last season. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 soccer season, and Hawker returned to the field this year eager to assist Rizer and the Lady Broncs.
Volunteer assistant coach Shassetz, a 2015 Sheridan High School graduate, played soccer and football for Rizer, studied at the University of Wyoming then returned to Sheridan recently. His sister Jamy played for the Lady Broncs in high school, and Joe Shassetz works with the wings, as he’s the most familiar with the position, while Jamy helps the defense. Both Shassetz siblings wanted to be a part of Rizer’s program.
“He’s such a wonderful person, such a wonderful teacher, coach that I believe in his program and what he’s doing,” Jamy said. “And I know that he’s going to set a powerful culture.”
Volunteer strength and conditioning coach Whitney Weborg played soccer when she attended university in Idaho and currently works as a physical therapist at Wyoming Rehabilitation. After moving to Sheridan with her husband, Weborg sought opportunities to stay involved with the game of soccer and found the Lady Broncs’ program.
The coaching staff boasts competitive spirits, experience playing in high school state championship games and life experiences, so each coach offers unique advice. Rizer, the football Broncs’ offensive line coach, likens his trust in his coaches to the trust head football coaches have in their position coaches.
“I just think if you hire good people and you let them do their job, great things happen,” Rizer said.
All of Sheridan’s assistant coaches have seen two classes of first-year high school soccer players develop their skills through the first several weeks of competition, as well as their team-first mentality. Similar to the players they coach, the assistant coaches cherish the off-field memories and relationships they form with each other and the Lady Broncs.
“Not just the approach to soccer, but the care for the individual and the care for the person — you see the family unit on the team,” Hawker said. “Not only is Rizer and the coaching at a high standard because of the number of coaches we have access to, but it’s a privilege to work in an environment that feels like family.”
After Tuesday’s loss, the Lady Broncs travel back to Gillette Friday to play the Campbell County Camels at 4 p.m. Thursday.