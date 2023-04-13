SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer roster consists of XX players, five of which are not Sheridan High School students.
Wyoming High School Activities Association allows combination school agreements, which allows a member school or affiliate member school to combine with another member school only for those activities not sponsored by one of the member schools.
Drew Heerman, Wyatt Brown, Preston Moline, Dane Brown and Alec Bialek play for the SHS boys team and Emma Prior plays for the SHS girls team, with most joining the Broncs and Lady Broncs squad as freshmen. Although players officially donned the blue and yellow jerseys as freshmen, they've been teammates for years.
"It's been pretty awesome since Big Horn doesn't have a team and I've been playing with these guys on Storm and stuff like that for my whole life," Brown said. "Being able to play with them again, and to be a Bronc, that's pretty cool, too."
Most played together in Storm soccer club from elementary ages, gaining rapport before splitting athletically while competing for their respective high-school-sanctioned sports. So, Big Horn and Tongue River athletes playing soccer for Sheridan compete in 2A in the fall and winter before stepping up to 4A competition. But, the competition doesn't intimidate them too much.
"Everyone's just welcomed me in, and like I said, I've been playing with them" Brown said. "So it's definitely been fun. I don't think it's been intimidating."
Adjusting to meeting new teammates in a bigger school environment was intimidating to some, and for others it was refreshing to experience a larger atmosphere and more people to meet.
"I like the bigger school environment and more people, new friends," Heerman said. "And you get to travel different places in the state."
Before obtaining a driver's license, students ride to practice with older teammates, parents or other teammates' parents.
Even with the hardship of showing up late to practice daily and finding rides to practice, the non-SHS teammates said they appreciate the opportunity to continue playing with the teammates they have for years.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.