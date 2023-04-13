SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer roster consists of XX players, five of which are not Sheridan High School students. 

Wyoming High School Activities Association allows combination school agreements, which allows a member school or affiliate member school to combine with another member school only for those activities not sponsored by one of the member schools. 

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

