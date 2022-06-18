SHERIDAN — Recreators ended the winter sports season when snow became too thin to play on, but that doesn’t stop Black Mountain Nordic Club from working year-round to ensure continued fun in the Bighorn Mountains.
During the spring, summer and early fall, BMNC President Nicholas Flores and a team of board members and volunteers work to clear pathways at Cutler Hill and Sibley Lake for cross-country, snowshoe and fat bike enthusiasts. This year, recognizing aged maintenance equipment, BMNC board members headed up a fundraiser to help replace the equipment for the 21-year-old club.
“The way we’re looking at it is every so often we’re going to have this big cycle where we’re going to have to fundraise a lot because it’s out with the old, in with the new,” Flores said. “That’s where we’re at right now.”
Pam and John Standish gave the group $15,000, which it intended and still intends to match through private donations and larger sum donations from entities around Sheridan. While not finalized yet, Flores said he anticipates the club reaching its $30,000 goal.
Funds will go directly toward purchasing new maintenance equipment and, if available after that, a mobile warming hut to utilize at Cutler Hill. Sibley Lake trails feature a warming hut with two stoves and ski rack and is where BMNC hosts its moonlight ski potluck events. Having a mobile warming hut — essentially a hut built on a trailer that remains at the location for the winter season but is not a permanent structure, as agreed upon between the club and Bighorn National Forest staff.
“(The U.S. Forest Service) is not a big fan of having more permanent structures on the mountain,” Flores said. “If anything, they want to reduce permanent structures…overall a (temporary structure) will be better and I think it could be really cool.”
The winter season fared well for the club and fellow recreators on the BNF trails, despite a few mechanical breakdowns. Flores estimated increased participation and encouraged more folks to join the club, which requires a simple fee as its only stipulation. Flores said while signs grace the entrance of each trail, without cellphone service at the sites it remains inconvenient for folks recreating on the trails to sign up as club members.
He said with service on the mountain, users could log on to the website with a QR code and register as a member immediately before or directly after using the trails, whereas if they wait until they receive cell service, it’s less likely to happen — not because they don’t want to, but because it’s inconvenient, Flores said.
Common misconceptions of trail users is that the Bighorn National Forest is solely responsible for maintaining the area, while Flores said it’s a partnership between the two entities — the federal agency and the local club. The two work together to maintain the areas, with permits and permissions coming from BNF for the club to utilize the space.
BMNC board members will organize trail clean-up days throughout the summer. To learn more about the club, see blackmountainnordic.com.