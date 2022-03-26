SHERIDAN — Nordic skiing grew too much within Sheridan County School District 2 to deny.
At its retreat last Saturday, the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved the sport to its slate of Wyoming High School Activities Association-sponsored activities starting next school year. It becomes the only outdoor winter sport Sheridan offers.
“There was enthusiastic support among our trustees for adding these opportunities for students in our district,” Mitch Craft, SCSD2’s assistant superintendent for instruction and assessment, wrote in an email to The Sheridan Press.
Sheridan High School students started participating in statewide Nordic skiing five years ago, but because the school didn’t have an official team, its students dispersed to other programs through a combined-school agreement. For the first three seasons, Sheridan students competed on Laramie High School’s team. They suited up for Cody High School the last two years.
The high school’s addition of Nordic skiing was initially proposed to the board in the spring of 2020, but it failed.
“I think there was more uncertainty with the budget (due to COVID-19) at the time,” Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said. “And the junior high hadn’t reached the numbers they have now at that point.”
Two years ago, Sheridan Junior High School established a Nordic ski team after the group began as an after-school program. Julian said three junior high athletes skied with the club in 2019. By this school year, the number rose to 22, creating a pipeline to the high school squad.
Four Sheridan athletes at the high school level joined Cody’s team this year. Julian anticipates 12-15 when the WHSAA program kicks off at Sheridan next season. He expects approximately 30 junior high participants.
“We feel like it has shown it’s going to sustain itself,” Julian said.
Rebecca Attebury jumped up and down and cried when she found out the sport was officially ratified at Sheridan High School. Also a counselor at Sheridan Junior High School, Attebury led both the junior high and high school kids since the programs' inception.
“It’s so cool that Sheridan celebrates these kids and that this district found the exact right moment to make this program because we know we have the ability,” she said. “Couldn’t have been a better time.”
Attebury also cited the upcoming stream of junior high skiers to the high school level as a reason now is the correct time.
The high school program will be added into next year’s activities budget. Expenses include traveling, uniforms and a coach’s salary. But overall, it’s relatively easy to set up, Julian said.
“It doesn’t take a lot of infrastructure,” he said. “We just need snow, really.”
Julian also expects the program to host future meets in Sheridan. The junior high program used Antelope Butte this year.
The next step is finding a head coach. The job will be opened to the public soon. Attebury won’t be in the mix. She’s moving out of town to pursue a doctorate degree.
“I am leaving my baby in good hands,” she said.