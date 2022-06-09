SHERIDAN — The 2022 Shrine Bowl North team roster is filled with Sheridan County football athletes, and players have been in Casper practicing together throughout the week, in addition to visiting the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The 49th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday in Casper.
Assistant coaches for the team include Big Horn’s Kirk McLaughlin.
Included in the North Team from Sheridan County include the following players:
• Josh Thompson, Big Horn
• Ezra Eckland, Sheridan
• Chris Larson, Sheridan
• Matthew Ingalls, Sheridan
• Carter McComb, Sheridan